How to install Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.41 update

Along with the 1.18 snapshots and betas, the developers of Minecraft are keeping up to date with the current version as well. They have released a new Bedrock update (1.17.41), which can be installed on all platforms that run the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft.

Since this is a hotfix update, it focuses on fixing bugs to make the player's experience as smooth as possible and reducing the possibility of the game crashing. This article covers what has been fixed and how to install the Bedrock 1.17.41 update.

About the Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.41 update

With version 1.17.41, players won't have to worry about their game crashing when starting a split-screen session while playing on PlayStation. Another problem, which has been fixed, was causing the world sizes to increase, leading to unnecessarily high memory usage.

How to install the update on different devices

Android

Step 1: Launch the Play Store. Players need to ensure they are logged in with the account they used for purchasing Minecraft.

Step 2: Tap on the account's profile picture on the top right and select "Manage apps & device."

Step 3: Look for Minecraft and then select the update button next to it.

iOS

Step 1: Open profile.

Step 2: Scroll down and locate Minecraft. Update Minecraft from here.

Windows 10

Step 1: Launch the official Microsoft store.

Step 2: Click on the search option and search for Minecraft.

Step 3: Select Minecraft and click on the update button.

Xbox One

Step 1: Navigate to the "My Apps & Games" section.

Step 2: Look for Minecraft and select "More options."

Step 3: Players will then need to select "Manage Game & Add-ons."

Step 4: Choose "Updates" to start downloading the latest available version of Minecraft.

Players should ensure that their device has enough storage to download and install the update on any of these platforms. Mojang has also been releasing beta updates for Bedrock Edition almost every week. Interested readers can learn more about the latest beta update from here.

