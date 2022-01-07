How to install new maps in Minecraft PE for Android

Minecraft is known to have many custom maps and mods that players can enjoy. Previously only Java Edition players could enjoy custom maps, however, that has changed. Now even players on Minecraft Bedrock Edition have an extensive range of maps they can choose from.

One major question that erks a player is how to install these maps in Minecraft Pocket Edition? This article will answer that question and provide a step-by-step guide that players can follow while installing a new map.

Players can download maps from various sites such as

MCPE DL

Minecraft Maps

Minecraft Hub

A Step-by-Step Guide to Installing New Custom Maps in Minecraft PE

Most maps can be downloaded in various formats such as .MCWorld or .Zip Installing these maps in the game will depend on which format the file has been downloaded in. Hence, when downloading, the player must keep an eye out for the format of the file.

For players who have downloaded the maps in .MCWorld format

If the player has downloaded the map in .MCWorld, then installing the map is very easy.

Players first need to download any File Manager from Playstore. Now open the Download folder and find the .mcworld file. Hold and press on the .mcworld file and select the option “Open with” Various applications will be shown, choose Minecraft. The game will open automatically with the world installed.

For players who have downloaded the map in .Zip format

Select the map to be downloaded. Once the map has been downloaded, open ZArchiver (or any other ) that has been installed on the phone. Go to the Download folder and look for the zip file. Tap on the .zip file and cut it. Copy this world folder in minecraftWorlds by following /storage/emulated/0/games/com.mojang/minecraftWorlds/ path on the phone. Press and hold the file and tap on rename. Rename the .zip to .mcworld Tap on the file after remaining and tap on the arrow next to view. This will launch Minecraft on the phone. The map will appear in the world list. Tap on it and the game will load the map.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider