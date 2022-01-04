5 best Minecraft PE maps in 2022

Minecraft, a sandbox game, gives players the freedom to create anything they want. However, if they are bored of playing the same old vanilla survival mode, they can switch to playing various custom maps.

There are several custom Minecraft PE maps for users to dip their toes in. These can range from immersive role-playing adventure maps to challenging puzzle maps and exciting parkour maps.

Five most enjoyable Minecraft PE maps in 2022

1) Zombie Apocalypse v1.1

If players love killing zombies, this map is perfect. They can gear up with chainsaws, guns, and explosives and eliminate hordes of zombies that approach them.

There are 13 different game modes and three different maps to slay zombies. Killing them or completing specific game modes will increase the experience level of users, which they can use to buy better weapons.

This is a multiplayer game, supporting up to 40 gamers at a time. So hop in and crush hordes of zombies with friends.

Download here

2) Forbidden Ruins

Players are assigned to salvage an ancient golden block that lies within an ancient temple. For centuries, the temple has been in ruins, falling apart piece by piece.

Players have to cautiously advance within the ruins, avoiding the death traps and getting their hands on the golden block. They must then escape before the temple caves in on them.

The map has five levels, each comprising a checkpoint that users can find solace in. This game is mainly to be played as a single-player, as multiplayer may cause issues.

Download here

3) Hogwarts map for Minecraft PE

Hogwarts hall with candles on the ceiling (Image via MCPE Planet)

This map features the same school in the Harry Potter films, which gamers can explore and immerse themselves in. They can venture outside the school and bask in the beauty of the dense forest, deep lakes, and other structures.

They could also ascend to the tallest tower and be mesmerized by the breathtaking view of Hogwarts.

Download here

4) Minecraft: Phasmophobia

Minecraft: Phasmophobia, created by DeathlyTroll (Image via Minecraft Maps)

This horror mini-game is not for frail-hearted players. Based on “Phasmophobia” (2020 by Kinetic Games), players must investigate haunted locations and gather clues. They can use several items for hunting down evidence and determining the type of ghost.

However, with every second passing by, the ghost grows stronger and slowly feeds on players’ sanity, eventually killing them. This spine-chilling map can be played alone or with friends, with 14 different types of ghosts roaming the hallways.

Download here

5) DUFAN PE

For gamers tired of being cooped up at home and wanting to escape the mundane life, this map can help. Created by deptaaye, this map recreates the Dufan theme park in Ancol, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Most of the rides on this map are operable, which players can enjoy for themselves. There are about 35 rides for them to choose from. Along with their friends, uses can have a great day running around in this 1:1 scale map of Dufan.

Download here

