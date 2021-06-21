How to install shaders on Minecraft 1.17 Java Edition

Shader packs can be incredible additions to Minecraft visuals.

Some shaders make the world look a little prettier, while others completely overhaul the graphics of the game, transforming it into a photorealistic version of Minecraft.

Let’s dive into how to install shaders mods on Minecraft Java Edition 1.17.

How to install Minecraft Shaders

1) Choosing Shaders

Choosing which shaders pack to install may be the most difficult part of this entire process as there is a very wide array of mods to choose from. Ultimately, which mod is best depends on the limitations of the device and what the player is looking for in terms of features.

This article lists some of the best shader mods for mid-grade PC computers which may be a good starting point for picking a pack. Players may also wish to scour the internet for a pack that best suits their needs.

Downloading OptiFine

Shaders need another mod in order to run properly: OptiFine, which are often seen in famous Minecraft streams and videos in order to zoom in on far away structures.

If a player has Minecraft 1.17, they will also want to download OptiFine for the same version. After downloading OptiFine, players should move the file into the mods folder of their Minecraft game.

Downloading CurseForge

This step is not entirely necessary, but is highly recommended if there is space on the computer. CurseForge is an application that allows Minecraft mods to be easily downloaded and played. Best of all, CurseForge makes it much safer to download large amounts of mods at once, protecting players’ computers from potential viruses from modding websites.

Once CurseForge is installed and set up, the player should launch Minecraft through the application. If done correctly, the player will see a new tab on the Minecraft title screen that says “Mods.”

Applying the Shaders

Once all of these programs and a particular shaders mod are downloaded, players can now load shaders onto their Minecraft world or server. Players should start up a new Minecraft world as usual, or load into one of their existing worlds if they’d like to see it in a new light.

When the player is in the game, they should pause Minecraft. Find the options button, press it, and then locate the tab called “Video Settings.” Under this tab, there should be a new option titled “Shaders.” Players will pull up a list of the shaders mods that they have properly installed onto their computer.

Now, all the player needs to do is click on their preferred downloaded shaders mod and wait for the game to reload, revealing the new and improved Minecraft world.

If a player needs extra help, they can also check out the video above for a visual walkthrough. Be aware, however, as it details how to download shaders for 1.16, so it may be outdated.

