How to join the Bedrock Server for Minecraft Now in August 2022

Mojang is always seeking ways to preview Minecraft content scheduled for upcoming updates, and Minecraft Now is a great way for them to do so. On August 26 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time, the livestream will begin, allowing players to see some of the new developments for the game that are on the horizon.

In addition to providing a stream for players to enjoy, the new Preview program will also be accessible via a Bedrock server that can be joined online. This server not only allows players to experience some of the new content being made available, but also lets them vote on certain aspects. Depending on the vote tally, players will be able to dictate whether the stream's hosts will battle the Ender Dragon or the Wither.

How to join the Minecraft Now livestream's Bedrock server

The Ender Dragon and Wither are the focus of Minecraft Now's boss vote in August 2022 (Image via Mojang)

Platforms and client to use

Joining the Bedrock server and participating in the upcoming stream festivities and voting is a breeze. Mojang has made the process considerably simpler to facilitate as many players as possible. The server is available on Windows 10/11 and Xbox via Minecraft Preview, Mojang's latest means of allowing players to test upcoming features.

It can be found via the Microsoft Store as well as through the Xbox application on PC and on Xbox consoles. Players who participate in the game's existing beta program are capable of joining the server if they like.

Steps to Join the Bedrock server for Minecraft Now

Xbox - Players on an Xbox console must open their digital storefront and search for Minecraft Preview. Once players log in to the Preview using their Microsoft account information, a special button will appear on the main menu, allowing players to join the server during the stream. Clicking the button will allow players to join the server and participate in voting.

- Players on an Xbox console must open their digital storefront and search for Minecraft Preview. Once players log in to the Preview using their Microsoft account information, a special button will appear on the main menu, allowing players to join the server during the stream. Clicking the button will allow players to join the server and participate in voting. Windows 10/11 - The Windows version of the game can access the Preview program either by downloading it through the Microsoft Store or accessing it via the Xbox application directly. Players who have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass will also have access to the Preview program. As previously mentioned, players can sign in with their Microsoft account info and click the special button that appears to join the server during the livestream's events.

- The Windows version of the game can access the Preview program either by downloading it through the Microsoft Store or accessing it via the Xbox application directly. Players who have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass will also have access to the Preview program. As previously mentioned, players can sign in with their Microsoft account info and click the special button that appears to join the server during the livestream's events. iOS - Players on Apple devices will need to utilize the Testflight program and sign up for the Preview that way. Signing up can be done at https://testflight.apple.com/join/qC1ZnReJ where players can opt-in using their Apple account credentials. At the moment, signups are full, but availability may open up as the livestream approaches.

- Players on Apple devices will need to utilize the Testflight program and sign up for the Preview that way. Signing up can be done at https://testflight.apple.com/join/qC1ZnReJ where players can opt-in using their Apple account credentials. At the moment, signups are full, but availability may open up as the livestream approaches. Android - Since the Preview standalone program isn't yet available on Android devices, players will need to use the existing Bedrock beta to access the server. Players will need to head to https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.mojang.minecraftpe and sign up to become a tester. Once they've been confirmed, players can download the beta version of the game and follow the same buttons on the main menu to access the server.

It's even possible for Java Edition players to access the server by downloading a free copy of Bedrock through the game's official launcher. Since Mojang now allows players who have purchased one edition of the game to access the other, Java Edition gamers can download the Windows 10 version via the launcher and follow the instructions above to dive into the Bedrock server as well.

