How to join a realm in Minecraft Java Edition

When Minecraft was fully released in 2011, it was met with outstanding critical reception and acclaim. While the game was a massive success, it only offered a single-player gameplay experience. In December 2013, Realms was launched for the game. This monthly subscription service allowed players to buy their own Minecraft server and use it to play with their friends.

Realms allows players to host a server that can house up to 20 players. Additionally, the servers are private, allowing each host to entirely control who has access to their world. Many other customization options are available for the service, making it an entirely personalized experience as per the host.

Minecraft Realms: Steps to joining a friend’s Realm

There are a ton of different methods that can be used by a player to play with their friends on their Realm. However, some basic requirements for joining a Realm include:

A copy of the game for the player’s respective platform

A gamertag on Xbox

The player will need an active subscription to the following gaming services on their respective console: Xbox Live Gold for Xbox, Nintendo Switch Online for Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation Plus for PlayStation users.

The following methods can be used to join a friend’s Realm

1) Share Link (Console)

Navigate to the game.

Select “Play”

Navigate to the “Friends” tab

Click on “Join Realm”

The server’s host should send the player an invitation code. The code is typically a six-digit number. Another method of receiving the invitation code is taking into account the “Share Link” invitation sent to the player by the host. The code will be the last six digits of the invitation link’s URL.

2) Share Link (PC)

The steps above can also be followed for PC. However, an easier method for the player is to just ask their friend to invite them via the Share Link option. Clicking on this invite will automatically open Minecraft for the player and add the host’s Realm to the player’s list of Realms.

3) Gamertag Invite

Every Xbox player is assigned their own exclusive and unique Xbox gamertag when they make their Xbox or Microsoft accounts. This gamertag can only be changed for free once. After that, players must pay for it to be changed.

One of the best features of having a gamertag, aside from having an identity on the Xbox network, is that players can invite their friends or be invited while playing Microsoft games. For Minecraft, players can follow the steps given below to join a friend using their gamertag.

Ask the host for an invitation.

Once the invitation has been received, click on the “Join” button.

Select the “Proceed” option.

Enjoy playing the game in the same Realm as the host.

Realms allow players to have their own worlds and not get obstructed by any external factors. They can choose to play with their friends or invite others to help their community grow. Additionally, players can alter whatever settings they want on their own Realm.

