How to launch Minecraft 1.19 update on Bedrock, Java and Pocket Edition (The Wild Update)

Mojang has finally released the version 1.19 update, titled "The Wild Update." The update was first revealed at Minecraft Live 2021. The developers officially released it around seven months later.

Like the two-part Caves & Cliffs update, The Wild Update is heavily focused on the Overworld. This update features new biomes, mobs, blocks, items, a new music disc and many new features.

The Wild Update is now out for all editions and supported platforms. Players can either directly download version 1.19 or update from 1.18 to 1.19.

How to download Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update on different platforms

Mojang has been working on clearing the differences between Minecraft editions for a long time. Currently, the game's major updates are released on all platforms at the same time and day.

The Wild Update is now available for download across all platforms.

How to download The Wild Update on Java Edition

Downloading the latest update on Java Edition is pretty easy. Java Edition is available through an official launcher.

Players can download the latest 1.19 update using the official Minecraft launcher. They can set up a new profile in the official launcher and select version 1.19.

If players do not have the official launcher, they can get it from here. In the official launcher, players can choose to download the latest version or stay in the older versions of the game.

However, Bedrock Edition players cannot revert to older versions and, thus, will permanently have to remain in the latest version.

How to download The Wild Update on Pocket Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is popularly called Pocket Edition by Android and iOS users. Actual Pocket Edition's development stopped long ago, but the name has remained in the community.

Downloading The Wild Update on Android and iOS devices is pretty simple and somewhat similar. Players can follow these steps to do so:

Android users should open Google PlayStore, and iOS users should open App Store. They should then search for Minecraft. If the game is already installed, players will get the option to update it to version 1.19. They can download and install the update to enjoy the game.

Players can also download The Wild Update from their pending update list available on both Android and iOS devices.

How to download The Wild Update on Bedrock Edition

Along with Android and iOS, Bedrock Edition is available on many different platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation, Windows and more. In most consoles, players can cause the game store to auto-download updates whenever they are available.

Depending on the platform, the steps to download an update can vary. Players can follow this official guide from Mojang to update their game.

Players should definitely update to The Wild Update quickly to experience the wilderness of version 1.19.

