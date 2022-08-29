How to level up a map in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has two notable features that make it one of the most unique games of its time. The first is its enormous and near-infinite sandbox world, which contains several biomes, landmarks, and structures. The second feature in question is how the title just drops players into its open world and doesn't really offer them much in the way of assistance.

The game only provides players with the knowledge of basic controls but never gives them anything else, like mini-maps, world maps, or other navigational tools.

However, the game does allow players to create and fill in their own maps, which makes exploring and charting courses a much more rewarding experience. This article will talk about the game’s craftable maps and how to level them up.

Steps to upgrade a map in Minecraft 1.19

In Minecraft, gamers have the option to upgrade or level up their craftable maps five times, from zero to a maximum of four. As the level of a map increases, so does its size. This allows the player to fill in a bigger chunk of the area they’re exploring and essentially grants them the ability to see farther away.

Since these maps mark every structure or block placed on the surface as well, this can be quite convenient for players planning to spend a lot of time in their survival world. Players can even use maps to locate other players within their world.

The materials required to level up a map in Minecraft are:

A map

32 pieces of paper

The steps to create an upgraded version of a map are as follows:

1) Procure an empty map

An empty map is the default craftable map type. Players can craft these maps using eight pieces of paper and a single compass. Once players craft this map, they must then right-click on the area around them. This will transform the empty map into a regular map.

This map allows the player to see their respective locations and (if applicable) their fellow players. The default size of the map is referred to as level 0 and is the smallest size a map can have.

2) Upgrade - Level 1

In order to upgrade the map to level one, players will have to take the map and place it on a crafting table. Adding eight more pieces of paper along with the level 0 map will give players a level one map. Players will notice that this map has a bigger size as compared to the level 0 map, with the newly revealed area now filled in.

3) Upgrade - Level 2

The next upgrade brings the map to level two. Players will need to place eight more pieces of paper and their existing level one map on a crafting table to craft a level 2 map. This upgrade reveals the next phase of the map, with more uncovered territory.

4) Upgrade - Level 3

The fourth upgrade has the Minecraft player putting their level two map on the crafting table yet again, along with eight more pieces of paper. This will transform the map into a level three map and will show a ton of terrain that was previously missing from the boundaries of the map.

5) Upgrade - Level 4

For this final upgrade, the Minecraft player is required to put their level three map on the crafting table for the last time. They must add eight more pieces of paper to the grid, with the pre-existing level three map in the middle. This will give players a map of the largest attainable size in Minecraft.

Although a level four map takes a long time to completely fill, it makes exploration much more diverse and gives the player a reason not to stop looking for something new and unexpected across the majestic lands of Minecraft.

