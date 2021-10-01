How to level up in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons, like many games, features a leveling up system that allows players to power-up and grow as they play through the game, eventually culminating in a specialized character revolving around their preferred playstyle.

This is unlike regular Minecraft in which the XP and leveling up system is used as a sort of in-game currency for enchanting and other things.

Leveling up in Minecraft Dungeons has several benefits, so it's worth the player's while to try and prioritize that. Here's how best to do that.

Ways to level up faster in Minecraft Dungeons

Players can easily level up simply by playing the game. XP can be passively collected and leveling up will happen naturally. However, for players that want to level up faster than that, there are a few tips and tricks that can help speed up the process.

Players are notified when leveling up occurs in-game. Image via Minecraft

Here are a few of the best methods to earn XP in Minecraft Dungeons:

Kill enemies - As with regular Minecraft, all mobs killed will drop a bit of XP, and every bit counts towards leveling up.

Play the story - Story mode is a great way to earn XP. There will be challenges and objectives to complete that will award XP.

Defeat bosses - Bosses are the biggest source of XP in Minecraft Dungeons. They're hard to kill, but they're definitely worth the effort.

Survive ambushes - Players will sometimes get trapped, and it's imperative to survive. There will be tons of XP earned by killing the mobs but also for making it through as an ending reward.

Leveling up in Minecraft Dungeons is how players can make their equipment better and more powerful. It also gives enchantment points, which can be spent on upgrades for weapons, making armor more protective, or unlocking new abilities and effects that can change playstyle.

There are tons of benefits to leveling up in the game and the game will get a little bit easier with those benefits.

