Spending the first day in Minecraft is an experience almost every player remembers. Finding food, resources, and then digging a ditch and staying awake the entire time makes one realize how long the night lasts in the blocky world. This leads to an interesting question about the day and night cycle of the game: how long are 1000 Minecraft days in real life?
You may have come across many videos on YouTube titled “Spending 1000 days in Minecraft,” where the players usually enable some unique mods and then spend a thousand days in the blocky world.
Since one entire day in the game world is 20 minutes in real time, we can multiply a thousand days by 20 minutes. The result comes out to be 20 thousand minutes or 333.33 hours. Converting the number to real-life days results in 13 days, 21 hours, and 20 minutes.
Understanding day and night in Minecraft
1000 complete days in Minecraft is almost 14 days in real life. A single day in the game is 20 minutes long, and this might lead one to believe that the day and night are divided equally, i.e., 10 minutes of day and 10 minutes of night in the blocky world. However, that’s not the case.
A day in Minecraft lasts for 10 minutes in real time, but a night in the blocky world lasts for just seven minutes in real time. The rest of the three minutes are for sunrise and sunset, each lasting for one and a half minutes. The short night duration helps a lot of players as most of the building and exploration is done during the day.
Here are some lesser-known facts about Minecraft compared to the real world:
- One second in the game: 0.0138 seconds in real time.
- One minute in the game: 0.83 seconds in real time.
- One hour in the game: 50 seconds in real time.
- One week in the game: 2 hours and 20 minutes in real time.
Note that you can also change the day and night durations using commands in Minecraft. There is an option to pause time completely or set a specific time, but do keep in mind that using commands will disable achievements. You can also install mods that can change how long days last in the blocky world.
