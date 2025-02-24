Top 5 goals to achieve in the first 100 days of Minecraft

Minecraft might be initially confusing for new players, as it is filled with numerous options. When a person is bombarded with many choices they might get overwhelmed and not know what to do. This is where this list comes in as it details five goals every new player should meet within their first 100 days in Minecraft.

The first 100 days are crucial for establishing a strong foundation in the game. If a player wants to progress efficiently, they should focus on specific goals. While the goals mentioned in this list are recommended, the choice lies with the player, and they can always find their own way of enjoying Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s personal opinions and enthusiasm.

What to do in the first 100 days in Minecraft

1) Build your base

A secure base is essential for protection against hostile Minecraft mobs and for organizing resources. Players will first have to choose a suitable location such as a plains biome for accessibility or a mountain one for a defensive advantage. The base can be as extravagant as possible.

It is recommended to place down a bed as a respawn point, chests for storing materials, furnaces for smelting ores and cooking food, and crafting tables for making essential items. Expanding the base over time by adding multiple rooms, defensive walls, and even underground tunnels can improve security and efficiency.

2) Create a farm

A steady food supply is important for survival and lets you explore further. Players should establish a farm with crops and animals to ensure they always have food available. Wheat, carrots, and potato farming require tilled soil and a water source. Animal farming involves keeping cows, chickens, and sheep for food and resources.

Automated farming can be achieved using redstone contraptions to automate harvesting. Having a well-maintained farm will reduce the need to search for food frequently. This lets one allot more time for exploration, combat, and construction.

3) Find diamonds and other materials

Diamonds are among the most valuable resources in Minecraft. They can be used to craft powerful tools and armor. Players should mine at lower Y levels since that is where diamonds are most abundant.

Always carry torches and food for safety when mining. Also, make sure to extract diamonds using a diamond or an iron pickaxe. In addition to diamonds, gathering other resources like iron, redstone, and lapis lazuli will help in crafting advanced tools and enchantments. Moreover, once you get diamonds, you can make a diamond pickaxe to mine obsidian and make a nether portal.

4) Build a Nether portal

The Nether is a well-loved dimension that provides valuable resources. This is the dimension where you can find things like blaze rods, quartz, and ancient debris. To access it, players need to construct a Nether portal. The materials required are obsidian, which can be obtained by pouring water over lava source blocks, as well as flint and steel to ignite the portal.

Minecraft players should be cautious of dangerous mobs like ghasts and piglins when traversing through the Nether. It is recommended to collect essential resources, mark the portal’s location, and build a small shelter nearby for protection.

5) Defeat the Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon is the hardest/final boss and defeating it is a major milestone. If Players want to fight the beast, they should collect Ender pearls from endermen and blaze powder from blaze mobs to craft eyes of ender. Then, they must locate and activate the End Portal in a stronghold.

Equipping diamond or netherite armor, enchanted weapons, and a bow with plenty of arrows is essential. Players can also carry slow-falling potions as it will help avoid damage when falling from a great height. To defeat the dragon, destroy the end crystals on top of the obsidian pillars before attacking the boss.

