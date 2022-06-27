How long does it take for frog eggs to hatch in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Minecraft’s latest The Wild Update added many new features after its release on June 7, 2022.

While the Caves and Cliffs part 2 patch brought an entirely new world generation system to the game, the 1.19 update focused on some mob-related features. This includes some highly anticipated mobs like frogs, tadpoles, the Warden, and allays.

Frogs are the new swamp-dwelling mobs added to the 1.19 update. These adorable mobs are another addition to the game’s “passive mobs” category. Like many other mobs, frogs can also breed and produce baby versions of their mob type.

However, while other mobs usually give birth directly to baby mobs, frogs tend to do so through a mediator block named frogspawn, which hatch in about ten minutes.

Minecraft 1.19: Everything to know about tadpole spawning

Breeding a mob usually requires two of their kind to be fed a specific food item. For example, two chickens need to be fed seeds, two wolves need to be fed raw or fresh meat, and cows, mooshroom, sheep, and goats need to be fed wheat.

In the case of frogs, however, players need to feed them slimeballs to get them to enter “love mode” and thus start the process of breeding.

Slimeballs are the only food that can be given to frogs to get them to start the breeding process. They can also be used to accelerate the growth of tadpoles when they’re born, which is an excellent tip for users who might be looking forward to starting a frog or tadpole farm.

They can obtain slimeballs as drops from slimes, which usually spawn in swamp biomes at night. One slime is usually enough to provide a ton of slimeballs because they keep breaking up into smaller slimes each time one is killed.

When two frogs breed, one gets pregnant and locates a nearby water source block to lay its “eggs,” or what is known in the game as frogspawn. Like most other entities in the game, frogspawn is considered a block. However, it is a non-solid block and represents several tiny frog eggs.

Frogspawn is quite a unique block, as it cannot be obtained in the game’s vanilla survival mode. Most blocks that break using conventional and non-enchanted tools can usually be picked up via the “silk touch” enchantment being applied to the tool.

A frogspawn can take a maximum of ten minutes to hatch, after which two to six tadpoles are spawned from it.

The frogspawn block was initially named “Frog Egg” in the original beta preview for Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. However, this was changed in beta 1.18.20.21, where the entity was given the name “Frog Spawn.”

The texture of frog spawn was also changed to what it looks like today. This is because The Wild Update arrived on the Bedrock Edition before the Java Edition.

