How long will the Minecraft Meal be at McDonald's?

A Minecraft Movie was released this weekend and despite all the negative air around the look and story of the movie, Mojang Studios’ first attempt at the silver screen is turning out to be great so far. The film has broken the record for the highest single-day opening of any video game movie. As a part of the promotional event, Mojang Studios partnered with McDonald’s to release a limited-period Happy Meal.
The special A Minecraft Movie Meal is already out, and it brings new Happy Meal toys for fans. Additionally, fans of the franchise can get special in-game item codes that can be redeemed to get skins. Several players have been wondering how long the A Minecraft Movie meals will stay in store.
Mojang Studios and McDonald’s have provided an official end date for the meal, and it is available until May 6, 2025. Thus, fans interested in trying out this meal must hurry.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
A Minecraft Movie Meal
McDonald's has partnered up with Minecraft to bring two Happy Meals for fans of the blocky game. These two meals include the Big Mac version and the 10-piece McNuggets. Apart from adding unique toys and collectibles, they have put a lot of effort into designing the packaging as well.
The meal comes in a yellow Happy Meal box that is made to resemble the gold block in the game. Not only that, but fans who order the 10-piece McNuggets meal will get the Nether Flame sauce. Made with crushed red pepper and cayenne, this hot sauce lives up to the name.
While the food items are interesting, many fans will be inclined to get the meal for the toys that come with it. For the adults, there are six unique items up for grabs:
- Soda Potion
- Birdie Wings
- Big Mac Crystal
- Fry Helmet
- Zombie Hamburglar
- Grimace Egg
These collectibles are a fun crossover between McDonald’s iconic characters and the blocky world. For instance, Grimace, a beloved figure from McDonaldland, appears in the form of a mob spawn egg. You’ll also find items like Birdie Wings and the Zombie Hamburglar.
One of the standout items is the Fry Helmet—a clever twist on the game's classic gear. Instead of being crafted from iron or diamond, this helmet is made of crispy fries, complete with the signature red McDonald’s packaging.
There’s something for the kids as well. A total of 12 kid-focused collectibles will be available, featuring a mix of mini figurines and cube playsets. The figurines include fan-favorite Minecraft mobs like the Creeper, Pink Sheep, Wolf, Bee, Skeleton, and a Pillager mob.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!