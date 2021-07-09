How to lower villager trade prices in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Trading in Minecraft is a gameplay mechanic that allows players to trade emeralds for items (or trade items for emeralds) with villagers, as well as wandering traders. Minecraft players just have to find villagers with a profession (or find a wandering trader), and click on them, which opens up the trading menu.

For lots of players, especially early on, trading can be quite expensive depending on the villagers profession and the items they are willing to trade. Because of this, Minecraft players often look for ways to lower villagers' trade prices.

So, listed down below, is everything players need to know on how to lower villagers trade prices in Minecraft Bedrock Edition specifically.

Lowering Minecraft Villagers Trading Prices

What type of villager professions are in Bedrock Edition?

A user made a villager trading hall! (Image via Reddit)

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, there are quite a few different villager professions. The professions include:

Armorer (Gives the player armor)

Butcher (Gives the player meat, can also give emeralds for meat)

Cartographer (Gives the player maps, item frames, and banners)

Cleric (Gives the player emeralds, redstone, lapis, glowstone and ender pearls)

Farmer (Gives the player crops, can also give emeralds for crops)

Fisherman (Gives the player fish, campfires, fishing rods and can also give emeralds for fish)

Fletcher (Gives the player arrows, flint, bows and crossbows)

Leatherworker (Gives the player leather armor, can also take items for emeralds)

Librarian (Gives the players enchanted books, compasses, etc.)

Shepherd (Gives the player woold, carpet, beds, etc., can also give emerals for wool)

Stone Mason (Gives the player stone, terracotta, quartz)

Toolsmith (Gives the player tools, can take coal/flint for emeralds)

Weaponsmith (Gives the player weapons, can take coal/flint/iron for emeralds)

How to lower villagers trading prices

Two Master Villagers (Image via Reddit)

As of now, there is only one known way to lower villagers trading prices in Minecraft, and that is to earn the "Hero of the Village" achievement.

The Hero of the Village is a status effect that is granted to the Minecraft player upon defeating a raid. Raids are in-game events in which waves of various mobs, mainly pillagers, spawn and attack a village.

It is usually triggered when a player with the Bad Omen status effect enters a village. Some raids can be quite hard to complete, and they often happen in waves, but the result is worth the hard work.

When the player has a Hero of the Village status in Minecraft Bedrock edition, they will receive discounts from the villager trades while under the status effect.

In Bedrock edition, the effect is active only if the player is in the village in which the raid has been defeated, and does not affect the wandering trader's trades.

Price Decrement

Level one hero of the village decreases the cost of the first item in a trade by 30% and each additional level decreases the price by an addition 6.25%. For Minecraft Bedrock edition, the maximum level is level one, meaning the price will always be marked down by 30% and can not go any higher.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's dedicated YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul