How to make Antidote in Minecraft: Education Edition

One of four medicines that can be created in Minecraft: Education Edition, Antidote serves to remove poison from the player, but it has some interesting real-world connections like many aspects of Education Edition.

Here's more on the Antidote, other healing medicines in Minecraft Edition, and their real-life components.

Items to brew in order to create an Antidote

By using a specific element found in Education Edition and brewing it into an Awkward Potion, Minecraft players can create one of the four different medicines available. Awkward Potion creation should be familiar to most players, as it exists in other versions of Minecraft and simply requires the brewing of Nether wart into a bottle filled with water. Afterwards, in order to create an Antidote, players will need to obtain silver and brew it into the Awkward potion to distill the curative.

Medicines in Minecraft: Education Edition and their real-life components

The four primary medicines that can be made in Education Edition: Antidote, Elixir, Eye Drops and Tonic (Image via Mojang)

Once players have brewed their Antidote in Minecraft: Education Edition, consuming the medicine will remove any poison status effect placed on them regardless of where it came from. The real-world component of this ties back to folklore, which stated silver was capable of detecting illness and poison in the body. Though that isn't quite the case, silver does have anti-microbial properties that have led to it being used medically as a way to treat burns or disinfect water.

By distilling other elements in the brewing stand, Minecraft players can create other medicines as well, a breakdown of which can be found below:

Cobalt + Awkward Potion: Creates an Elixir, which can cure the Weakness status effect.

Creates an Elixir, which can cure the Weakness status effect. Calcium + Awkward Potion: Creates Eye Drops, which can cure the Blindness status effect.

Creates Eye Drops, which can cure the Blindness status effect. Bismuth + Awkward Potion: Creates a Tonic, which can cure the Nausea status effect. In real life, Bismuth is used to create Bismuth Subsalicylate, widely known as Pepto Bismol, which can assist with indigestion, nausea and other gastrointestinal issues.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is important to remember before creating these medicines that they can only be used when Minecraft players have the corresponding status effect. Sadly, medicines cannot be made into splash, lingering, extended or enhanced potions. Therefore, to help other players, one will need to give them the corresponding medicine and let them drink it themselves. Fortunately, the required elements and materials to make medicines are plentiful in Minecraft: Education Edition, so students or casual Minecraft gamers should have more than a few opportunities to create medicines to avoid some of the more annoying status effects.

Edited by Sabine Algur