Minecraft's Buzzy Bees Update introduced bees to the game. These cute mobs are attracted to flowers and produce honey in their hives and nests. Players can find bees in plains, birch, and forest biomes.

Bees will take pollen from nearby flowers and pollinate any crops close by. After pollination, bees go back to their hives/nests and create honey. The level of honey increases gradually and peaks at five.

At level five, players can shear hives/nests to get honeycombs or use empty bottles to get honey bottles. Players can make honeycomb blocks and honey blocks using honeycombs and honey bottles in Minecraft.

How to Make an Automatic Bee Farm in Minecraft

1. Start building the farm

Image via Minecraft

The first step to build the automatic bee farm is by placing a chest. Honeycomb and honey bottles will go into this chest. Place a hopper leading into that chest. Now, place a grass/dirt block in front of the hopper.

2. Place a beehive on top of the hopper

Image via Minecraft

Now, players have to put a beehive on the hopper going into the chest. Crafting a beehive requires three honeycombs and six planks. Instead of a beehive, bee nests are also a viable option for this Minecraft farm.

3. Place a flower and surround it with glass

Image via Minecraft

Bees can pollinate using any flower. The next step is to put a flower on the dirt/grass block. Ensure that the flower is in front of the beehive. After placing the flower, surround it with glass blocks, as shown in the image above.

Players can use any building block in place of glass. After surrounding the flower, add 1-3 bees to the farm.

4. Put a dispenser on top of the beehive facing downwards

Image via Minecraft

Players can use dispensers to shear honeycombs from beehives. Players can also fill empty glass bottles with honey automatically with dispensers. Place the dispenser on top of the beehive facing downwards.

Put shears and empty bottles inside the dispenser to farm honeycombs and honey bottles. Fill the dispenser with either shears or glass bottles to get the desired item consistently in Minecraft.

5. Add some Redstone magic

In Minecraft, Redstone is the main component used to power most automatic farms. When a beehive is ready to farm, it produces a signal strength of five. Using a comparator, players can detect the signal strength from a beehive in Minecraft.

Image via Minecraft

Place a solid block behind the beehive. After that, put a comparator pointing out of that block. Now, make the structure using slabs and blocks, as shown in the image.

Image via Minecraft

Next, make a line of Redstone dust going from the comparator to the dispenser. This circuit is only activated when the comparator detects a signal strength of five, which happens if a beehive is ready for farming.

Credit: Ilmango