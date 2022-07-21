How to make the best trap in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is very well known for its multiplayer content. With servers such as Hypixel featuring millions of players and multiple minigames such as PvP, Parkour, Skyblock, SMP, Sky Wars, Bed Wars, and much more.

Part of these servers, especially those featuring SMP or anarchy gameplay, will have players either attempting to loot other bases or defend their own — and part of the action involves using traps.

One of the best mechanisms available to players is detailed below, including instructions on its construction.

One of the best traps in Minecraft 1.19 and how to make it

What the trap does

The whole in the ground resulting from a four TNT bed trap (Image via Minecraft)

This trap takes advantage of the ability of an observer to detect changes in blocks and then output a redstone signal.

This ability to detect changes in blocks even applies to beds, which update when a player lays on it. The observer will then use the output redstone signal to light a TNT, which will then explode and light the surrounding TNT blocks.

How to make the trap

1) Place a bed and dig out the area

The smallest area needed for a bed trap (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing players will need to do is place the bed that will be trapped. This will allow them to place the observer later on in the correct orientation. They will then need to dig out an area beneath the bed that the rest of the trap will be built into. This area is a two-by-two square area that proceeds two block downwards.

This will give players ample room to build the trap and place enough TNT to ensure that anyone who sleeps in the bed will die.

2) Place the observer

The observer facing upwards towards the bed (Image via Minecraft)

Players should then drop into the hole they have dug. By crouching, they can easily place the observer in such a way that the “face” of the observer will be facing upwards into the bed, with the restone output slot will be facing downwards into the ground.

3) Place the explosives

The TNT placed underneath the bed (Image via Minecraft)

Once the observer has been placed in the correct orientation, players can proceed with the next step of the trap’s construction: place at least one TNT directly beneath the observer. However, the area that they have dug out will allow up to four total TNT to be placed, leaving room for the explosives to be covered.

However, if players want a larger explosion, they can dig out more area. They should just be sure to leave room for the TNT to be covered.

4) Hide the evidence

The explosives being covered by stone, slightly matching the observer (Image via Minecraft)

Once a minimum of four TNTs have been placed, players will need to hide their schemings so that any potential victims will not be able to see the trap. This should be done by placing three blocks to cover the TNT.

While this can technically be any three blocks, players should try to find material that is as close of a match for the observer as possible, to minimize how apparent the observer is. The more the blocks stick out, the less likely the trap will work right.

