How to make and use an observer in Minecraft 1.19 update

Observers are special blocks in Minecraft 1.19 that have redstone components in them. These are mainly used to detect block changes and send out redstone signals. Since block states constantly change in the game, these blocks are excellent and can be used in several ways.

With the new update, there will be loads of new players coming to the sandbox game and playing it for the first time. Blocks like these can be quite confusing for new players since understanding redstone mechanisms takes time. Hence, players should know everything about this highly useful redstone block that detects any block state changes in Minecraft.

Crafting recipe and uses of observers in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to craft the block

Cobblestone, redstone dust, and nether quartz are required to craft this block (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

This redstone component block is made up of three items: cobblestone, redstone dust, and quartz. Cobblestone is the main body of the block and can be obtained by mining stone blocks. Redstone dust can be obtained by mining redstone ore blocks, and quartz can be obtained by nether quartz ore blocks. Both these items make up the actual redstone component inside the block.

Once players get these items, they can use the crafting table to place three horizontal lines of cobblestone, two redstone dust, and one nether quartz in the crafting slots. This configuration will craft one observer.

How does the block work?

When two observers are placed adjacent to each other, they create a simple redstone clock (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once players place the block, they will be able to notice different facets with different textures. The one that looks like a face will be the side that observes any block state change that happens to the adjacent block. On the opposite side of the face texture, there is a red dot that will light up and send a redstone signal whenever it detects a block state change.

Players must remember that only these two facets will be actively working. Moreover, the observing facet of the block will only detect block state changes in the ones that are placed adjacent to it.

Uses of the block in Minecraft

Observer combined with piston and used for an automatic glowberry farm (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

This block, due to its fascinating behavior, can be used in loads of redstone contraptions. Nearly all contraptions have some use of an observer.

It helps players create automatic crop farms where the block can detect any changes in the crop block and automatically power a piston that can break the crop so that the collection system can store the crop item.

Pistons, observers, and honey blocks make a simple flying machine (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players can also create all kinds of flying machines, TNT dupers, automatic bridge builder machines, and more with the help of this block. In these machines, the block can keep detecting other block movements and activate a piston to move more blocks, creating a continuous cycle.

