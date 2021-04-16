How can a player make a blast furnace in Minecraft?

A blast furnace is used for smelting ore, stone, and items that can be reduced to their basic materials. Smelting in a blast furnace requires players to put in the item being smelted down along with a type of fuel. Fuel can range from wood, lava, and any fuel source in between.

The smelting speed is noticeably faster than a regular furnace. This item does not cook food for players, though that is something a smoker can do.

Blast furnaces can be found naturally in villages that have an armorer. Placing this block near a villager without a job will turn them into an armorer. Players can also use this job block as an extra light source. Smelting something inside will give off a small light.

How to make a blast furnace in Minecraft

Minecraft players need 3 things to make a blast furnace (Image via Mojang)

A blast furnace is made up of three different items in Minecraft. Iron ingots, a furnace, and smooth stones can be placed into a crafting table to make this job block.

Iron ingots in Minecraft are obtained by mining iron ore and smelting it in a furnace. A furnace is made up of cobblestone placed in every part of a crafting table except the middle space. Smooth stones can be made by smelting stone blocks in a furnace. A stone block is made by smelting cobblestone in that same furnace.

To go through making a blast furnace, players will need to start with creating a regular furnace. They can use the furnace that will be turned into a blast furnace later.

Advertisement

Users can smelt down iron ore and cobblestone to get iron ingots and stone blocks. Smelting down stone blocks into smooth stones will give players what they need to build a blast furnace.

There is no harm in borrowing from a village or an abandoned village either, as this job block is common to find in both.