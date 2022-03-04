How to make a charcoal farm in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft players can never have enough fuel for their smelters. That's why most of them create farms to keep their fuel topped off in the game.

Although coal is the most popular fuel source in Minecraft, farming it is somewhat tricky. Since coal appears as a mineable ore instead of a renewable resource, players may want to look elsewhere for a fuel source that can be replicated.

Fortunately, this comes in the form of charcoal, which can be crafted by smelting wooden blocks and logs.

With this in mind, players can create manual or automated machines that can automatically smelt charcoal. The charcoal can then be collected by players at their convenience.

Steps to craft a simple charcoal farm in Minecraft

A more complex charcoal farm design but still enacts the same functions (Image via Mojang)

Creating a charcoal farm in Minecraft will take time and resources. However, once it's up and running, players shouldn't worry about running out of fuel in the future.

There are many different designs for charcoal farms, and some are more complex than others. While certain designs can even produce more charcoal over time, accessibility is sometimes more crucial.

Creating a simple charcoal farm is a great start to stockpile fuel, and players can always expand on their farm or create a better one later on.

Below, players can find the basic steps to creating a simple charcoal farm in Minecraft:

Step 1: Gather the necessary materials. For this simple build, players will need two droppers, four chests, four hoppers, one furnace, one observer, one redstone comparator, one building block, and one redstone torch.

Step 2: Begin by vertically placing two droppers (one on top of the other). Ensure these droppers are facing upward.

Step 3: Place a chest on top of the topmost dropper. Place another chest connected to the first one horizontally, creating a double chest.

Step 4: On the backside of the dropper blocks, place a hopper funneling into the bottom-most dropper.

Step 5: Place a furnace on top of the hopper placed in step 4.

Step 6: Place an additional hopper feeding into the back of the furnace placed in step 5.

Step 7: Underneath the double chest and next to the hopper placed in step 6, place an additional hopper feeding into the one from step 6.

Step 8: Put a hopper on top of the furnace block.

Step 9: Place a chest on top of the hopper in step 8 and create a double chest horizontally. This double chest should partially rest on the one underneath it.

Step 10: Underneath the hopper placed in step 7, place an observer aimed outward.

Step 11: Put a redstone comparator to the left of the observer.

Step 12: Place a building block in front of the redstone comparator.

Step 13: Put a redstone torch on the building block. Make sure that the torch is placed on the right facing of the building block. The redstone torch itself should stick out in front of the observer.

Step 14: To begin making charcoal, simply place wooden blocks or logs into the top-most chest and put one log into the furnace for fuel.

If done correctly, Minecraft players should notice that the furnace will begin making charcoal in the fuel area. The charcoal can be harvested at the player's convenience.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh