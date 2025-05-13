How to make an ender pearl chunk loader in Minecraft

Ender pearl is one of the most useful items in Minecraft, allowing you to teleport from one location to another. You can throw the item in a certain direction and teleport to wherever it lands or touches a solid block. While it is moving through world chunks, it keeps those chunks active, as well as some border chunks.

The community has devised a method of keeping certain chunks running with the help of an ender pearl. Here's a short guide for creating an ender pearl chunk loader in Minecraft.

Steps to create an ender pearl chunk loader in Minecraft

1) Toggle chunk borders and select a particular chunk

Load chunk borders and find which chunk you want to remain active (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, locate the exact Minecraft chunk you want to keep active by pressing F3 + G on the keyboard. For Bedrock Edition players, toggle coordinates and calculate where a chunk border can be.

This is crucial since you will know which chunk will remain active and how you can set up farms and other builds in it.

2) Create the ender pearl chunk loader through the stasis pearl technique

Create a stasis pearl chamber to keep that chunk active (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After finding the desired chunk, create a stasis pearl chamber where an active ender pearl keeps floating and keeps that chunk active forever.

To create a stasis chamber, you will need eight buckets of water, a soul sand block, and an ender pearl. First, dig an eight-block deep hole in the ground and place the soul sand block at its bottom. Then, fill every block above the soul sand block with water.

After the water is filled, a bubble column will form, which will flow toward the top, determining the water's current altered by the soul sand block.

Finally, throw the ender pearl at the soul sand block placed underwater. Because of the current direction, the ender pearl will not touch any block, come up to the surface of the water, and will simply float.

Hence, it will become an active ender pearl, which will keep the main chunk active. It is worth mentioning that the chunk in which the pearl is active will run any farm even when players are not in it.

However, the neighboring chunks will be in a semi-active state. This means the 3 x 3 chunk area around the stasis pearl chunk will only be able to keep certain farms active.

