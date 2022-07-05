How to make firework star in Minecraft 1.19

The firework star is a fascinating item in Minecraft 1.19 that players can craft to create beautiful fireworks in the game. There are many items solely for decoration or fun activities, and fireworks are one of them.

If users want to celebrate something in the title, they can create unique and gorgeous fireworks with the help of custom stars.

Typically, when crafting and using normal firework rockets, they fly towards the sky but don't burst or create a ball of sparkles. Firework rockets can only explode properly when they are crafted with a star along with gunpowder and paper.

However, gamers must first craft the firework star itself. They can create a plethora of stars because each item except gunpowder can be changed in the crafting recipe to create different designs.

Crafting and using different firework stars in Minecraft 1.19

Basic items needed to craft the item

Crafting recipe for a basic star (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

First, players must know that two items are essential to crafting firework stars in the game: gunpowder and dye. The former can be obtained by killing creepers, ghasts, or witches. Different types of dyes can be obtained from flowers, bone meals, plants, etc.

Gunpowder makes the item explode, and the dye determines the color of the sparkles that will appear in the sky.

Users who want to craft the most basic star can place gunpowder with any dye on the crafting table. This firework star will create a small ball of sparkles.

Additional items needed to craft different variants of item

Different items to create different stars (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

If gamers want to craft a more detailed set of fireworks, they can craft the stars accordingly with the help of several items. Items like heads, gold nuggets, feathers, fire charges, diamonds, and glowstone dust can be used to craft different types of firework stars.

Here is the complete list of designs each item adds to the firework stars:

Fire charge: Creates a larger ball of sparkles

Creates a larger ball of sparkles Gold nugget: Creates a star-shaped explosion

Creates a star-shaped explosion Head: Creates a creeper-face in the form of sparkles (only creeper face can be made, no matter which head is used)

Creates a creeper-face in the form of sparkles (only creeper face can be made, no matter which head is used) Feather: Burst explosion (does not create a ball)

Burst explosion (does not create a ball) Glowstone dust: creates a twinkle effect in the sparkle particles

creates a twinkle effect in the sparkle particles Diamond: Creates a trail effect after the explosion

While crafting, players can place the basic items for the star with these additional items. Objects like fire charges, gold nuggets, heads, and feathers must be placed adjacent to the dye, whereas diamonds and glowstone dust must be set below the gunpowder and dye.

Crafting rockets with this item

Crafting recipe for rockets made with firework stars (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once users have crafted their desired firework star, they can only use it when combined with firework rockets. To do this, gamers can place firework stars along with more gunpowder and paper to create special rockets that will explode and create beautiful designs when launched in the sky.

