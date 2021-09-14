How to make a ghast farm in Minecraft

The Minecraft ghast is a hostile, fireball-shooting mob found in the Nether. They can drop ghast tears and gunpowder when killed.

Spawning primarily in the game’s soul sand valley biome, these flying mobs can be challenging to hunt. Yet, ghast tears can be crucial in Minecraft’s potion-brewing process, and players may need a significant number of them.

One way for users to get their hands on lots of ghast tears and gunpowder is to build an automatic ghast farm.

How to make a Minecraft ghast farm

An image of a ghast in one of Minecraft's soul sand valley biomes (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1: Getting to Minecraft’s Nether roof

Players looking to build a ghast farm in Minecraft will need to find their way onto the roof of the Nether.

They can do this by finding a ravine in the roof of Minecraft’s Nether, scaffolding up to the bedrock, placing a ladder, climbing to the top, and using an ender pearl to exploit one of the game’s glitches and go through bedrock.

Once they’ve made their way onto the Nether roof, gamers will also need a way back to the Overworld. Using a Nether portal is the easiest way to do this, so they must ensure to bring enough supplies to build one.

Materials used: Ender Pearls, Scaffolding, Ladders, Obsidian, Flint & Steel

Step 2: Locating a soul sand valley biome

The best spot for a ghast farm in Minecraft is in a soul sand valley biome. The easiest way for players to find one is by using Minecraft’s /locatebiome command.

This should let them know the nearest soul sand valley’s coordinates, as well as how far away the biome is. Users can also use Minecraft’s F3 command to see what type of biome they’re in, as well as what their current coordinates are.

Full Command: /locatebiome minecraft:soul_sand_valley)

Step 3: Building a Minecraft ghast farm

A few major components are there to the farm listed below. Players can learn about and build these components by following the tutorial embedded above.

A ghast spawning area.

Ghasts.

An observation platform for the player to go AFK on.

An automatic collection system.

An automatic ghast trapping system.

An automatic ghast killing system.

