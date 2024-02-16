How to make glow item frame in Minecraft

Item frames in Minecraft can be used for a variety of reasons, ranging from labeling different chest boxes to adding specific signs outside the room. The Caves and Cliffs update added a new item in Minecraft called the "glow item frame". As the name suggests, it is a glowing item frame that works exactly like a normal item frame.

Crafting the glow item frame in Minecraft is fairly simple. Here’s how to do it.

How to make glow item frames in Minecraft

Crafting the item frame in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

To make a glow item frame in Minecraft, players need two things: an item frame and a glowing ink sac.

Making an item frame requires two things: sticks and leather. Sticks can be obtained from wood, whereas leather can be obtained by killing cows or horses. You need eight sticks and one leather to make one item frame.

The glowing ink sac can be obtained from glow squids found in the ocean. Note that the ocean also has normal squids that drop ink sacs, which cannot be used to make glow item frames. You can farm glow squids to get more ink sacs for multiple glow item frames.

A glow ink sac can be used to make one glow item frame. Players can get multiple glow ink sacs if they want to make multiple glow item frames.

Glow item frame in Minecraft (image via Mojang Studios)

With all the materials ready, head over to the crafting table and first make the item frame. Then, all you need to do is put the glow item sac and the item frame on the crafting table. This will give you the glow item frame.

What makes glow item frames different?

Difference in glow item frame and item frame (Image via Mojang Studios)

Glow item frames glow in the dark, but this glow is not too noticeable in well-lit spaces.

However, the glowing item frame is clearly visible in completely dark spaces. This means that any item put on the glow item frame remains visible even in complete darkness.

It is also worth noting that the glow item frame does not emit any light level like the torch or the lantern does. However, when placed side by side, the difference between a normal item frame and a glow item frame is very visible, especially in the dark. Get an invisible item frame, and then you can complete the collection of different item frames in the game.