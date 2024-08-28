How to make a god pickaxe in Minecraft

A pickaxe is one of the most important tools in Minecraft. It is used to break stone-related blocks, which is an integral part of the gameplay experience since you need to mine in caves to find rare ores and loot. As you progress, you will be able to make stronger pickaxes that last longer and have more mining power. However, you will need to work hard to obtain the strongest pickaxe in the game.

Here are a few steps to take to make a god-level pickaxe in Minecraft.

Steps to make a god pickaxe in Minecraft

1) Upgrade pickaxe to netherite

Make a netherite pickaxe (Image via Mojang Studios)

The first thing that you must do to your pickaxe is to upgrade it to netherite. In the Overworld, you can make your way through wood, stone, iron, gold, and diamond pickaxes. For this, you must find more precious minerals by mining deep underground.

After making a diamond pickaxe, you must then head to the Nether and start mining at Y level 15. This is where you will find rare ancient debris blocks that can eventually be converted into netherite ingots.

One netherite ingot can upgrade one diamond pickaxe into a netherite pickaxe. This way, you will get the most powerful pickaxe, at least material-wise.

2) Apply the highest enchantments

Apply some of the best enchantments to the pickaxe (Image via Mojang Studios)

The next step is to find the best enchantments and apply them to the netherite pickaxe. The trick to finding the best pickaxe enchantments in Minecraft is to shuffle the librarian villager's trading list repeatedly. This can be done by breaking their lectern block and placing it again. You need to get four librarian villagers that offer efficiency 5, fortune 3, unbreaking 3, and mending.

Alternatively, you can get common enchantments through the enchanting table and rarer ones through librarians.

Efficiency will increase a pickaxe's mining speed, fortune will increase the chance of a pickaxe mining more materials out of the ore, unbreaking will increase the tool's durability, and mending will allow it to repair itself using XP points.

Make sure to get the highest level of enchantments directly and apply them through an anvil to get low enchantment costs.

A netherite pickaxe with top enchantments will become a god-level pickaxe in Minecraft.

3) Use mining status effects with beacons

Use a beacon to get haste status effect (Image via Mojang Studios)

After making a god-tier pickaxe, you can further increase its powers using some great status effects like Haste. The Haste status effect further increases the mining speed of any tool, including that of the pickaxe.

This status effect can only be obtained through a beacon, for which you need to defeat the Wither boss mob. The Beacon can be set up in a pyramid of blocks of iron, and the Haste status effect can be activated for a specific area.

