How to make ice race track in Minecraft

There are various modes of transportation in Minecraft. You can walk, run, jump, ride horses, pigs, donkeys, row boats, and even glide or fly with elytras. Since the in-game world is so vast, you will likely need a good means of traveling from one place to another. While you can use the tried-and-tested horse to ride around, the community has devised a method that uses ice blocks as a road to row boats on.

Though rowing boats on ice seems ridiculous in real life, it is very much possible in Minecraft. The boat essentially starts sliding along at the usual speed it can achieve. This causes it to achieve blazing-fast speeds. Hence, you can create an ice track in order to travel quickly from one place to another.

Steps to create ice tracks in Minecraft

1) Flatten an area

Ice tracks need to be laid on a flat area to row the boat with ease in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, you must understand that the boat can row on a flat surface but cannot go up blocks. While it can go down blocks quite well, the best way to create an ice track is to flatten the area where you want to build it.

Since the terrain in the game is anything but flat (except for the superflat world), you will need to manually mine and place blocks so that there is a flat path on which an ice track can be made.

2) Choose the variant of ice block

Regular ice will create the slowest track, while blue ice will be the fastest in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are three different ice blocks that can be used to create the ice track: regular ice, packed ice, and blue ice. Regular ice is the easiest to obtain, packed ice is the slowest, and blue ice is the hardest to craft but the fastest for the track. Though the speed difference will not be too noticeable, it will still be present.

Players can easily obtain regular ice by heading into a cold biome and mining ice blocks generated over the frozen ocean. Remember, they must be mined with a silk-touch pickaxe.

To craft blue ice, players will first need to obtain 81 regular ice blocks, craft them into nine packed ice blocks, and then craft those nine of them into one blue ice block. Hence, it is much tougher to obtain.

3) Placing ice blocks

Place ice blocks by leaving one space in between to achieve maximum speed in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Lastly, you need to place ice blocks in a straight line. Remember to leave the space between the ice blocks, as showcased in the image above. This is another trick discovered by the community to go even faster on the ice track.

Make sure to have at least one-block-tall walls around the track so that you do not go off the track and stop abruptly.