How to survive in a flat world in Minecraft

When players enter the world of Minecraft, they will notice that the terrain is slightly irregular, with mountains, caves, lakes, and oceans generating everywhere. This allows them to explore and find different kinds of blocks and items much more easily, as well as progress further in the game. However, it offers several unique world types as well that regular players hardly discover.

One of these world types is super flat, which creates the entire world with no vertical terrain on the surface, apart from natural generations like vegetation and structures. Though this may not sound like the toughest world to survive in, players will gradually learn how tricky it can be.

Detailed steps to survive in a flat Minecraft world

1) Start with the appropriate world settings

A super flat Minecraft world should have appropriate settings for players to survive with some ease (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, players must change the World Type and set it to Super Flat. However, they must also choose the type that they want. If they create a Classic Flat World, it will not have any vegetation or structures. Since there won't even be a tree or wood block, they will not be able to take the first step and create wooden tools and a crafting table.

Hence, after selecting the Super Flat type, they must customize it and select Overworld from the list. This will add vegetation, structures, and an ample stone layer underground for users to mine.

If players are new to the game and want some extra help, they can also enable bonus chests while creating the world, which will help them obtain some important resources right at the beginning.

2) Village hunting

Villages will provide the most amount of resources in a flat Minecraft world (Image via Mojang)

Once players spawn in the flat world, they must look for villages. Villages are one of the most useful structures to find early in the game as they offer loads of resources. Explorers can loot chests, obtain blocks, and even start trading for useful items in villages.

Users can either stop in one village and live there peacefully, or loot other villages nearby for other kinds of blocks and trades. Essentially, if players want to simply survive and live a normal life in a flat world, they can keep upgrading one village and obtain all kinds of resources by trading continuously.

3) Mining and underground exploration

Mining and finding rare earth minerals can be quite unique in a flat Minecraft world (Image via Mojang)

Players will be unable to explore any caves or underground generations as they have created a custom flat world. There are nothing but solid stone blocks present underground, without any cave openings.

Though they won't be able to explore the underground world, mining for rare earth minerals like diamonds becomes slightly easier. The only way to find a significant amount of earth minerals is to locate the appropriate Y level and begin branch mining.

3) Entering Nether and End

Nether and End realm will look normal in a flat Minecraft world (Image via Mojang)

If players want to progress further and visit other realms, they can do so easily. Keep in mind that the Nether realm will have irregular terrain generation and will not be as flat as the Overworld.

Once all the necessary items are gathered, Eye of Enders can be crafted to find a unique stronghold that will be suspended in the air rather than being underground. The End realm will also have normal terrain generation.

