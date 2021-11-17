How to make a lag machine on a Minecraft server

As the name implies, lag machines' main purpose in Minecraft is to create lag and slow down multiplayer servers and games. They can be built by players in-game.

Not surprisingly, it is the machine of choice for many Minecraft griefers, who use it to slow down and even crash other players' multiplayer servers. On a smaller scale, a lag machine is also a great way for players to annoy and prank their friends.

If you want to build one for yourself but aren't sure how to go about it, here’s a quick guide on how to make a lag machine for a Minecraft server.

How to make a lag machine in Minecraft

Observer and Piston Method

Choose a location to build your machine. Ideally, it should be somewhere that other players won't accidentally stumble upon. Gather your building materials. You will need lots of observers, pistons, and armor stands . Make a straight line out of observers. Continue to do this for as long as you want. Just be sure to leave one corner block empty so you can activate your machine later. Be sure to arrange your observers so there's a 90-degree turn on the corners.

Observers and pistons make up the bulk of this lag machine design. Image via Minecraft

Place a second layer of observers on top of the first ones. The second layer of observers should face upwards so that the block's red dot is visible from above. Build a layer of piston on top of the observers.

Armor stands are optional for this lag machine. Image via Minecraft.

Add an armor stand on top of each piston. This step isn't strictly necessary, but it will improve your machine. Activate your lag machine.

Redstone Repeater Method

Build a platform for your lag machine. This platform can be as big or small as you'd like, but it should be at least three full blocks off the ground. Choose a corner of your platform to use as an activation point. Replace the corner with an observer block. Make sure that this observer is facing up towards the sky.

An image of a lag machine being built in-game. Image via Minecraft.

Place a piston on the ground below the corner of your platform. Put a cobblestone block down next to the piston. Add a lever on top of this block, but do not flip it yet. Place an observer on top of the piston. This should be facing towards the ground, away from the observer above it.

Redstone is a key component of many lag machines. Image via Minecraft.

Go to the top of your platform and lay down a row of redstone dust. This should run overtop of the corner observer block. Place a row of repeaters alongside the redstone row. Make sure that these are facing away from the redstone dust. Place another row of redstone dust and another row of repeaters. This design is simple and can be built infinitely, so feel free to repeat this pattern for as long as you'd like. Flip the switch and watch your lag machine work.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Built to slow down and crash multiplayer servers, lag machines are an excellent way for Minecraft players to annoy their friends in-game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee