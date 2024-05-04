How to make Minecraft Bedrock enderman farm

Minecraft XP farms are some of the best things you could possibly build to ensure your survival in the game. They allow access to the best enchantments, such as Mending, Fortune, Looting, and Silk Touch, much quicker than would normally be possible. Moreover, they are all essentially free.

One of the most famous of these XP farms is the classic enderman XP farm. A simple enderman farm can be made as soon as the end island is freed from the dragon. You can find a construction guide for such a farm below.

Materials needed and steps to make a simple Minecraft Bedrock enderman XP farm

Materials Needed

The materials needed to construct this simple Bedrock enderman farm (Image via Mojang)

A simple Minecraft enderman XP farm isn't particularly expensive to build. This makes it the perfect farm to make as soon as the ender dragon is beaten.

To construct it, you'll need about 21 stacks of building blocks. Bringing a few extra is recommended, as some materials might be lost in the void.

The most expensive part of this beginner Minecraft farm is the enchanting setup, which can optionally be added.

1) Build out a bridge

The 128 block bridge covered in water (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll want to do to make an enderman farm on Bedrock is travel to the main end island and find the farthest edge on any side. From this point, build out 128 blocks. This will put the main island outside of the farm's spawn radius, greatly increasing efficiency.

Add a roof to the bridge three blocks up. This is large enough for players to fit through but not endermen. Then, using the two water buckets you brought, make an infinite water source and cover the bridge with water. This will stop enderman from spawning on top of the bridge, again increasing efficiency.

The bridge could be built with spawn and teleport-proof blocks, such as leaves, as well, but having water adds a bit of safety for players that accidentally fall off the bridge. It's a built-in safety net to avoid losing items in the void.

2) Make a collection platform

The collection platform with its roof (Image via Mojang)

From here, build up a collection platform. This is where you'll stand to kill Minecraft enderman and collect XP, so ensure it is large enough that you can avoid getting struck by enderman. This example's farm has a platform size of 11x11 blocks.

However large the platform is, build up a 3x3 platform in the center and then add an additional layer of slabs. This will leave a half-block gap that you can attack endermen through.

3) Build up the gravity chamber

The tube can be less than 40 blocks, but endermen will take more hits to kill (Image via Mojang)

Build an identical platform out of the top of the bridge, forming a roof for the collection platform. From here, build up 40 blocks around the 3x3 gap you left in the roof. This forms the tub that will funnel endermen down to the killing platform.

Building up 40 blocks from the roof will put the spawn platform 41.5 blocks up. This fall is perfect for guaranteeing endermen die from a single hit.

4) Make a spawn platform

The endermite trapped in a minecart (Image via Mojang)

Before actually making a spawn platform, set up the method for causing enderman to rush into the farm. From the center of the top of the gravity chamber, build up three blocks and construct a small platform to contain mobs. Then, throw enderpearls until an endermite spawns. Use the nametag to give the endermite a name. This will stop it from despawning.

Then, trap it in a boat or minecart to stop it from moving around. This will reduce the risk of an enderman managing to kill it, which would break the farm. Break down the platform you built, leaving just a single block surrounded by fences. This will allow endermen to see the endermite but not hit them.

To finish the trap, add trapdoors, such as the Minecraft copper trapdoors, to the four corners of the gravity chamber and open them. The endermen will think these are blocks that they can walk on to attack the endermite and then fall into the chamber.

The spawn platform is another very customizable piece of an enderman farm (Image via Mojang)

Build out a spawn platform from the gravity tube you build up. This platform can be as large as you want, with bigger platforms spawning more endermen. This example's farm has a spawn platform of 17x17 blocks, more than fast enough for a casual Minecraft survival base.

5) Add storage and an enchanting area (Optional)

Adding an enchanting setup and storage will make the farm much less frustrating to use (Image via Mojang)

The farm is done, but it can be made even more convenient with two more additions.

The first is some kind of storage for all the enderpearls that will be produced. The example farm uses eight barrels underneath the endermen kill platform as its Minecraft storage solution.

The second is an enchanting area. This will make actually spending the experience gained at the farm much more convenient.

The platform size of the example farm is just large enough to fit a level 30 Minecraft enchanting setup, along with a grindstone and anvil. Make sure to place some extra lapis lazuli in the storage system to pay for the game's best enchantments.