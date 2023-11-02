Minecraft fan shares their almost three-meter-tall enderman costume 

Minecraft's enderman is one of the most iconic mobs in the game, alongside the creeper and the Ender Dragon. It receives a ton of fan tributes in fan art and many other mediums. One player, with the Reddit username Hacker1MC, recently shared their enderman costume for Halloween, and it's safe to say they went above and beyond.

Standing at almost three meters in height, thanks to the inclusion of stilts, Hacker1MC's costume included an enderman headpiece with glowing purple eyes. Not only was the costume impressive, but the stilt-walking necessary to navigate within it is certainly an accomplishment of its own.

Minecraft fans react to Hacker1MC's towering enderman costume

Minecraft fans were very impressed with Hacker1MC's costume for different reasons. Most notable among them was the stilts, which are clearly not an easy thing to walk in without plenty of practice and which can be pretty hazardous if wearers don't know what they're doing or take a bad spill.

However, the black color ensemble worked perfectly with the light-up purple eyes built into the headpiece of the costume. Some fans even remarked that Hacker1MC's design would be the inspiration for their future Halloween costumes when they get the opportunity to make one.

Minecraft fans express admiration for Hacker1MC's enderman costume (Image via Reddit)

Some players did say that they had wished for longer arms and pants for the costume, as the proportions aren't exactly a 1:1 copy of the enderman. However, it's reasonable to assume that for safety reasons and the interest of staying visible during Halloween night, some concessions had to be made by Hacker1MC.

Hacker1MC stated that they had been practicing walking with stilts since at least last October and had returned to brush up on things this year. It's quite clear that plenty of forethought went into this costume. Walking on stilts and maintaining one's balance is no easy feat, and that speaks to Hacker1MC's dedication to pulling off their enderman look.

Hacker1MC speaks about the stilt training needed for their costume (Image via Reddit)

While plenty of Minecraft lovers heaped praise on the costume, some remarked that they were concerned that it didn't exactly look safe, especially if a mishap occurred. However, Hacker1MC assured them that their enderman headpiece had a helmet on the inside and that they were also wearing three layers of clothing for padding.

Meanwhile, players joked that they were worried as they'd looked into the eyes of the costume, which would normally enrage an enderman in Minecraft and cause them to attack.

Hacker1MC also made it clear that running on stilts wasn't exactly an option, which is completely understandable considering the precarious nature of incorporating them into the costume.

Getting around on stilts is a pretty tricky endeavor (Image via Reddit)

Whatever the case, Hacker1MC's enderman costume is certainly one to remember. No costume might be considered perfect, but it's remarkable what one player was able to accomplish in such a short amount of time. This stands as a testament to the continued creativity and dedication of Minecraft's community.