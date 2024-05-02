Minecraft finally fixes overpriced trapdoors in the latest Bedrock beta

Minecraft has a ton of different items and blocks that can be crafted. However, the building process can either be complicated or easy, depending on the situation. Making torches in the game is child’s play while making the netherite armor can make even the veterans sweat. But there’s one thing that players often do not understand; why is making trapdoors so costly?

Players can use multiple blocks to make trapdoors in Minecraft, most commonly wood blocks to make different wooden trapdoors. However, making a copper trapdoor perplexes players as it requires six copper blocks to make two tiny trapdoors.

Thankfully, Mojang Studios has addressed this issue in the upcoming beta 1.21 update for Bedrock Edition. Here’s everything about the fix.

Minecraft makes trapdoors cheaper

Current, expensive recipe for making copper trapdoors. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Making copper trapdoors in Minecraft is now cheaper. The word ‘cheaper’ here refers to the raw materials required to make it. As of now, to make a copper trapdoor, players need six copper blocks.

Each copper block requires nine copper ingots. This means that players need a total of 54 copper ingots to make just two trapdoors, making it one of the most expensive items to craft.

Thankfully, the upcoming update will fix this issue and make trapdoors easier and cheaper to make. Instead of six copper blocks, players will need only six copper ingots to craft the two trapdoors. That’s nine times cheaper than what it is currently.

The updated and cheaper recipe for making copper trapdoors. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Perhaps this issue stemmed from how normal wooden trapdoors are made. To make two trapdoors, players need six wooden blocks. While this also does not make sense as to how six large wooden blocks make just two trapdoors, the recipe is not too expensive.

There are plenty of trees in Minecraft, all giving different types of wood. All players need to do is find a bunch of them and use the ax to get a bunch of wood. Wood is more commonly available and very easy to get.

Copper, on the other hand, is not so straightforward. This does not mean that copper is as rare as diamond or even iron. Copper veins are common to find and are usually found in large clusters. Yet, players still have to mine and locate these veins, only to realize that they need a ton of copper ore to make just two trapdoors.

Thankfully, this is a welcome change and will certainly make copper trapdoors more accessible. With the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, this change will also take the game in the right direction.