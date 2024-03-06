How to make mob farm in Minecraft Bedrock

There are a few things you will do in nearly every survival Minecraft world. The first is creating a simple starter base to survive the early game. The next is going out and killing mobs, both to gather their useful drops, such as gunpowder and bones, and to gain experience points to spend on enchantments.

This means that creating a mob farm is one of the best things a player can do early on. While this contraption is much simpler than other amazing Minecraft farms, it is efficient enough to get you through the ender dragon fight.

How to make a basic Minecraft Bedrock mob farm

1) Find an area and get resources

The required materials (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll need to do to set up a basic Minecraft mob farm is make sure you have a large enough open area to build it. The recommended area to build the farm in is the ocean. The area requires no clearing out, and the standardized ocean surface height makes it easy to figure out how high up to build.

Next, you will need enough resources to actually build the farm. This will require a lot of solid blocks, which can be a good way to use Minecraft's otherwise useless stone variants.

2) Prep work

The collection platform (Image via Mojang)

Once your area is cleared out, build up a hundred blocks from the ground. If you are also building in the ocean, this should leave you at Y=163.

Place ladders along this tower so that you can move up and down easily while building. Then, build a small, four-by-six-block platform on the same level as the top of the tower. This will give you an area to work within.

3) Build the drop chute

The prepared collection system (Image via Mojang)

This platform will be the collection area for the farm. Place eight blocks on the platform so that they form the bottom of a tube, with a two-block by two-block open area on the bottom. Build up these walls until they are a total of 22 blocks tall.

Once this tower is completed, break out the bottom three rows of the front. Place a double chest with four useful Minecraft hoppers leading into it. Then, to make sure that mobs can't deal damage, place slabs over the hoppers and replace the top row of blocks you broke. This should leave a half-block gap, which players are able to attack through.

4) Build the spawn platform

The prepared spawn area (Image via Mojang)

Next, return to the top of the tube. Place a block in each corner gap to create a full square. Build a two-by-eight line extended out from the center of each side. These wings will have the water to push mobs into the gravity chamber. Build a two-block wall around everything built for the spawn area so far. Make sure the inner walls meet up with the chute so there is not a lip for mobs to get stuck on.

Once this system of channels is constructed, simply fill in the extensions with blocks to form a large square spawning platform. This spawn platform will also need an outer wall, the same as you did for the water trenches.

5) Set up the trap

The carpeted spawn platform (Image via Mojang)

Once the platform is finished, you'll need to add in the actual method for collecting mobs. Place a water source block on the end of each of the water wings. This should result in the stream flowing right to the edge of the fall. Place trapdoors over the trenches and open them. This will trick mobs into thinking these are solid blocks, so they will naturally walk into the water stream to be collected.

There is an optional carpet placement pattern that you can use to prevent Minecraft's hard-to-kill spiders from spawning, which is useful as their ability to climb walls can result in the farm getting clogged up.

Note: Some Minecraft players have reported that this carpet pattern can negatively impact farm rates. If the farm seems quite slow, try removing them, but keep in mind that spiders might clog the farm.

6) The roof

Slabbing the roof is vital (Image via Mojang)

The last thing you'll need to do is put a roof on the farm. Make sure to then place slabs on top of the farm to spawnproof it. This will ensure that mobs can only spawn in the farm and that the roof will not eventually fill up.