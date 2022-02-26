How to make a mob farm in Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft mobs drop all sorts of loot, some of which are pretty valuable. A lot of them drop food or other useful crafting, so it's a good idea to farm them. Many players set out to kill as many mobs as they can see, but there are good ways to automate it.

Automatic farms have been used in so many different parts of the game, but mob farms are among the best. There are several different ways to make them, but here are a few things to consider during the process.

Tips for making an automatic mob farm in Minecraft

The first thing to determine is whether or not players want to farm hostile mobs or passive mobs, because this determines what kind of farm they will build.

Hostile mobs often drop more valuable items like ender pearls, iron ingots and tridents. However, they are far more difficult to farm.

For hostile mobs, players can build a structure that limits the amount of light they get in. Naturally, they'll need to leave a way to get in and out for themselves, but otherwise there's no light.

For passive mobs, this isn't necessary because they spawn in light. Either way, the structure should be enclosed. The following items will be needed:

Rails

Powered rails

Minecart with a hopper

Chest

Something to push the mobs into the trap or the loot into the minecart, presumably water flowing

A trap to kill the mobs

Mob farm (Image via Minecraft)

The trap can consist of fall damage, lava or something else that will kill mobs. Even a dispenser with fire charges or other weapons will work.

Players need a large enough space for mobs to spawn. For passive mobs, there needs to be grass for them to spawn on.

Players can set up pistons to push the mobs into the trap or the water. Either way, at the end of the flowing water, a minecart with a hopper should be rolling back and forth collecting all the items and putting them into the chest.

When the mobs die, from lava or magma blocks or otherwise, the loot should flow in the water and be dropped onto the rails for the minecart to pick up. While Minecraft mobs will spawn either way, players should remain nearby to maximize the amount.

