How to make netherite weapons in Minecraft

Armor and weapons are important items in Minecraft, especially if the player's game difficulty is hardcore. Items used to craft the weapon or armor can make a lot of difference in surviving against hostile mobs in the game.

Weapons made using Netherite are the best in terms of raw durability and damage per hit. To get Netherite, players need to mine ancient debris that generates in the Nether world. It can spawn at any height between Y levels 8 and 119 but mainly at Y 15.

Netherite weapons in Minecraft

How can players get netherite?

Players must have at least four ancient debris blocks to get a Netherite weapon in Minecraft. Once they have four blocks of ancient debris, they need to smelt them to get netherite scrap.

Players can then use the four pieces of Netherite scrap to craft a Netherite ingot by combining it with four gold ingots in the crafting table. They can search the recipe of Netherite ingots in the recipe book.

How to create Netherite weapons in Minecraft?

Upgrading a diamond sword to its Netherite variant on a smithing table (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike most minerals, Netherite ingots cannot craft a weapon, tool, or armor in the game. The only way players can get netherite weapons is by upgrading their diamond ones using a smithing table. It can be crafted using four planks of any type and two iron ingots.

After right-clicking on the smithing table, players need to place their diamond weapon in the first slot and the Netherite ingot in the second. The Netherite weapon can then be collected from the third slot, as shown in the above picture.

How much better are Netherite weapons than diamonds?

Without any enchantment applied, a Netherite sword deals with eight health points (four hearts in the game) in Java Edition and nine health points (four and a half hearts) in the Bedrock edition.

On the other hand, diamond swords deal seven health points of damage in the Java edition and eight health points in the Bedrock edition. In both Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft, unenchanted Netherite swords have four hundred and seventy durability points more than diamond swords.

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Srijan Sen