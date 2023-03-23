How to make piglin bartering farm in Minecraft easily

Piglins are neutral mobs found in Minecraft's Nether realm that have an affinity for gold. If a player is not wearing at least one piece of gold armor, they will become hostile towards them. Piglins will also be attracted to any gold ingots or nuggets that are dropped on the ground, and will sometimes offer various items in exchange through the unique mechanic of bartering. To initiate bartering, a player must give a piglin a gold ingot, and in return, the piglin may offer a range of items.

Since Minecraft has been around for more than a decade, the community has come up with every kind of automatic farm imaginable. There is even a simple automatic farm you can create for piglin bartering.

Simple steps to make piglin bartering farm in Minecraft

1) Items needed to build the farm

Items needed to build piglin bartering farm in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Shulkercraft)

First, you must gather all the blocks and items needed to build the piglin bartering farm in the nether realm. Since this is not a massive farm, you won't need a large number of resources. Here is the complete list of items needed:

17 glass blocks

6 chests

3 hoppers

2 name tags

2 carpets

1 dropper

1 soul sand

1 oak pressure plate

1 redstone torch

1 redstone block (to activate piston)

1 piston (to push a glass block)

several gold ingots (to lure piglins and for the farm)

stacks of temporary blocks (for building the farm)

2) Create bartering collection area

Collection area where bartered items will be collected in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Shulkercraft)

After gathering all the items, you need to create a collection area where all the items dropped by the piglins will get collected. This can be done by placing two large chests connected to two hoppers. Both the hoppers can be covered with a carpet and surrounded by glass blocks.

This is where the two piglins will stand and continuously barter. Only two of them will be used on the farm since it is small and simple.

3) Lure piglins and trap them in the farm

Trap two piglins in the farm and place name tags on them so that they don't despawn in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Shulkercraft)

Once the collection area is made, you must find two piglins and try to lure them towards the farm area by making a trail of gold ingots. Once they are on top of the hoppers, immediately place glass blocks all around to trap them.

Place two name tags on them so that they don't get despawned, and place a glass block right on top of them by pushing the block with a piston. In between their heads, you must place a soul sand block, as shown in the image above.

4) Create a gold ingot dropping redstone contraption

A dropper block must be placed with a hopper and a chest to drop gold ingot for bartering in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Shulkercraft)

Diagonally above the soul sand block, players must place the dropper block connected to a hopper and a large chest. This contraption will be powered by a redstone torch located right below the dropper, attached to the soul sand block. It will regularly drop gold ingots for piglins to barter with. Lastly, the soul sand block must have a wooden pressure plate on top of it and a button on the opposite side of the redstone torch.

Once the button is pressed, the automatic bartering farm will start working and yield loads of items dropped by piglins. Remember to refill the dropper chest with gold ingots.

