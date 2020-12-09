Potions of Water Breathing can be used by Minecraft players to swim underwater for prolonged periods of time without fear of suffocation.

There are plenty of fun and exciting things to explore in the ocean depths of Minecraft, from shipwrecks filled with treasure to tricky Ocean Monuments to conquer. One of the challenges that players will face is that they can only remain underwater for so long, before they begin to drown and may ultimately perish.

This poses an additional obstacle for players looking to explore these structures, and all of the Minecraft's oceans for that matter.

Luckily for Minecraft players, there is a nifty way that allows players to stay underwater safely for longer periods of time. A potion of water breathing is an ocean diver's best friend.

This article will break down how Minecraft players can brew up their very own potion of water breathing.

How to make a Potion of Water Breathing in Minecraft

Just like pretty much every other potion in the game, players will need access to a brewing station. These specialty crafting stations can sometimes already be found naturally generated in an in-game world.

Players should keep their eyes peeled for end ships, igloos, and churches. It is at these locations, where player may be able to skip crafting a brew station all together and find one already present.

Players who are not lucky enough to encounter a brew station in the wilds, should have no fear, as they are rather simple enough to craft. All a player will need is a blaze rod, which drops from Ghasts in the Nether, and three pieces of cobblestone or blackstone. These items can then be combined and crafted into a brewing stand at a crafting table.

Time to get brewing

Before players can whip up a potion of water breathing and start diving, they will need to craft an awkward potion first. This item is serves as the base needed in order to brew the majority of potions throughout all of Minecraft

All a player will need to do is power the brewing stand with some blaze powder, and then combine nether wart with up to three water bottles. Nether wart is commonly found within the Nether and blaze rods can be converted into blaze powder.

From this point on the brewing process should be relatively smooth sailing. Players will need to combine a pufferfish with an awkward potion.

Pufferfish can be found in the warm oceans of Minecraft, and can be gathered by fishing or by killing the mob version. Players should beware that pufferfish have a nasty defense mechanism and will inflate to poison nearby players who may cause them harm.

Congratulations! Minecraft players who followed these steps should now have their very own potion of water breathing. Like most potions in the game, players can increase the duration of the effect with Redstone and convert the potion into a splash potion with the introduction of gunpowder.

