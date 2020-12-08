Potions of weakness can be used by Minecraft players to reduce the melee combat effectiveness of the consumer.

Minecraft is home to a plethora of different potions, all with their own unique effects. One such potion is the potion of weakness, which will reduce the amount of melee damage that the consumer will be able to deal for a short period of time.

On the surface, potions of weakness do not seem that useful for players. After all, players who were to drink a potion of weakness would just be handicapping and essentially poisoning themselves. However, potions of weakness can be converted to splash potions of weakness, which are a crucial item used for curing zombie villagers.

This article will break down how Minecraft players can brew their very own potion of weakness.

How to make a Potion of Weakness in Minecraft

In order to brew a potion of weakness, Minecraft players will need access to a brewing stand. Luckily, these specialty crafting stations can be found naturally generated in end ships, the basements of igloos, and inside of churches found in villages.

Image via planetminecraft.com

Advertisement

Players who are interested in crafting their own brewing stand will need a blaze rod, which drops from Ghasts in the Nether and three pieces of cobblestone of blackstone. These components can then be combined at a crafting table to produce a brewing stand.

The ingredients that a Minecraft player needs to brew a potion of weakness are blaze powder for fuel, a fermented spider eye, and a water bottle.

Time to get brewing

Image via Minecraft

A fermented spider egg is the main ingredient for a potion of weakness. This item can be crafted by combining sugar, spider eye, and a brown mushroom. Brown mushrooms can be found in dimly lit areas in the Minecraft Overworld and are fairly common throughout the Nether. A spider eye can be quickly obtained by killing a spider or a witch. Sugar can be quickly crafted from pieces of sugar cane.

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

Luckily, potions of weakness are one of the simplest potions to craft in the game. All a player will need to do is power a brewing stand with some blaze powder before combining a water bottle and a fermented spider eye. A few moments later, and presto... a potion of weakness!

Image via Minecraft

Players who are interested in getting their hands on a splash potion of weakness can do so by combining the potion they just made with some gunpowder. Gunpowder can be quickly acquired from an already established automatic farm or by killing Creepers. A splash potion of weakness is one of the key items needed to cure a zombie villager, along with a golden apple.

Advertisement

Pro-Tip: Minecraft players can get their hands on a potion of weakness without brewing at all. Igloos in Snowy Tundra and Snowy Taiga biomes will sometimes have a hidden basement underneath them, where a brewing stand can be found. On that brewing stand, players will often find an already brewed potion of weakness!

RELATED: How to make a Potion of Invisibility in Minecraft