Why does Minecraft Nether need another dedicated boss mob?

Nether is one of the most dangerous places in Minecraft. It is a hellish place filled with lava, irregular terrain, and mysterious creatures. Ever since the game was first released, it was clear that it had three dimensions, two of which have their very own boss mobs. Nether had the Wither boss mob, while the End has the Ender Dragon.

Ad

While it is safe to say that Overworld also needs a strong boss mob, an argument can also be made that Nether can benefit from a dedicated boss mob. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reasons why Minecraft Nether needs another dedicated boss mob

Almost no one summons the Wither in the Nether

Most players summon the Wither boss mob in the Overworld (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, let's talk about the Wither boss mob. This mob is technically considered the boss mob of the Nether, mainly because it can only be summoned by blocks that we get from the Nether. Soul sand can only be obtained from Soul Sand Valley or by bartering with piglins dwelling in the Nether, and wither skulls can only be dropped by dead wither skeletons spawning in the Nether Fortress.

Ad

Trending

Despite getting all the items to summon the Wither from the Nether, hardly any player decides to spawn the deadly creature in the hellish realm itself.

Wither is considered to be one of the strongest, if not the strongest, hostile creatures in Minecraft. It quickly flies around the area, not only attacking players, but also targeting any living being, like sheep, horses, cows, etc. The boss mob shoots deadly wither skulls as explosives.

Ad

Hence, hardly any player spawns the Wither in the Nether, since fighting it in the realm will be extremely difficult because of irregular terrain and lava pools, and lakes.

This is why Mojang can develop a new boss mob that solely remains in the Nether and cannot be fought anywhere else. This will pose a new kind of challenge to more experienced players who are now bored with the game.

Players never encounter a big fight in the Nether

Ad

Players tackle strong mobs in the Nether, but they never encounter a large fight with a boss mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since hardly any player spawns a Wither boss mob in the Nether, the hellish realm does not have a grand fight that players encounter. Though it is worth mentioning that even the normal hostile creatures are strong, they are not on the level of a boss mob.

Ad

When we look back at Mojang's development history, they already had ideas to create a boss mob for the Nether. At first, Notch briefly discussed the possibility of a red dragon being added to the game. Later on, Mojang hosted their first mob vote competition with a planned mob named Hovering Inferno, which was a boss mob variant of blazes.

Hence, to make the hellish realm a more challenging place to conquer, Mojang can take one of their old mob ideas and add a Nether-exclusive boss mob.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!