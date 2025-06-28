"I am even down to put 25 million USD by myself": Hytale’s founder offers to save cancelled Minecraft-inspired game

Hytale's co-founder, Simon Collins-Laflamme, recently posted about wanting to invest $25,000,000 in his Minecraft-inspired action-adventure game to save it from shutting down. That being said, he added that since this is a massive decision, he needs to mull over it. This news arrived a few days after Hytale announced that it would be shutting down after a decade of being under development.

Following the news of Hytale's cancellation, popular Spanish YouTuber Owel took to X to talk about how the Hytale community will be devastated to see the project shut down. He then urged Simon to partner with the current owners of Hytale, Riot Games, to keep the project afloat.

This post evolved into a lengthy thread, with several people, including popular Minecraft YouTuber Tubbo, also joining in and urging Simon to work on Hytale again.

Simon replied to the thread, saying he wants to see the game developed fully. He then went on to state that he could invest around $25,000,000 in Hytale to keep it alive. He also laid out the plan he had in mind for executing the project. However, Simon stated that he needed to talk to his family and close ones first, since the project will take a lot from him:

"I get it 100%, look I am even down to put 25 millions USD by myself to finish Hytale, that’s how much I believe in it."

"No kickstarter, just raw passion, high pressure and high risk taking. Reduce scope: legacy engine, pc only first, open source some parts, small team, cut unfinished features to accelerate towards beta. Get players in ASAP to support development. I even already have a dozen of Hytale legacy engine veterans working with me."

"That’s what I would do, but I have not reached out, I’m just thinking about it now because of the bullying haha. This would be a massive challenge and impact all aspects of my life so I would probably need to consult with my family first!"

As of now, there is no official confirmation of Simon partnering with Riot Games to keep Hytale afloat or of him taking over the entire project.

What is Minecraft-inspired Hytale all about?

Hytale was an upcoming RPG game by Hypixel Studios and Riot Games that was heavily inspired by Minecraft but built with more structured gameplay and deeper RPG elements. Its development started in 2015 and was helmed by Simon Collins-Laflamme and Philippe Touchette, co-founders of Hypixel Studios. In 2020, the co-founders sold Hypixel Studios to Riot Games, but Hytale's development continued.

Hytale blended block-based building mechanics with hand-crafted storytelling, combat, exploration, and modding capabilities. It was designed to offer a mix of creative freedom and adventurous gameplay.

Just like Minecraft, Hytale featured a procedurally generated world with diverse biomes, dungeons, and creatures. Players could explore underground cave systems, battle hostile mobs, tame animals, and collect resources to build elaborate structures or survive the wild.

The difference between Minecraft and Hytale was that the latter was going to offer a more detailed and structured lore, quests, and dungeons. Mojang's sandbox title, on the other hand, allowed players to openly navigate through the game the way they wanted to.

Over the years, Hytale amassed a massive following simply because it was made for the fans of Minecraft. Hence, the news of Hytale's development being halted dealt a major blow to millions of people.

