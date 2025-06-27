Minecraft Reign of Nether RTS mod guide

Minecraft is a first-person survival sandbox game where you enter as a character and try to survive in the wilderness. You then progress to get better resources to fight stronger enemies. Since the Java Edition of the game is based on the Java language, there are countless mods made by the community. One of the mods is called Reign of Nether RTS, which is a highly detailed mod that turns the first-person survival game into a real-time strategy game.

Here is everything to know about the Reign of Nether RTS mod, including its basics and how to download it.

Features and download guide for the Reign of Nether RTS mod for Minecraft

What does the Reign of Nether RTS mod offer?

First, you must understand what RTS games are. RTS stands for Real-Time Strategy, which means that you usually play a game where you control the characters in it, as a certain challenge within that game is ongoing.

For example, if you are fighting against an NPC group, you need to actively take part and control various characters in your team in order to win the battle. Popular games like Age of Empires, Warcraft, Starcraft, and even Clash of Clans come under this genre.

Reign of Nether is also a real-time strategy (RTS) game mode, but it is for Minecraft. This means that the mod transforms the sandbox's survival experience into a tactical, army-based warfare game. It directly draws inspiration from classic titles like Warcraft and Age of Empires.

This mod lets you become powerful warlords, commanding massive armies, managing resources, constructing buildings, and conquering enemies in a strategic format.

The mod can either be played solo or with friends, where you can either attack them or they can attack your base.

Once you install the mod, a new world will begin like any other Minecraft world. However, after pressing the F12 button, you will enter the RTS mode, where you will have a top-down view of the world. This is the beginning of what the mod has to offer. First, you need to select which faction you want to work with. The three factions are: Villagers, Monsters, and Piglins.

Villagers will ally with Illagers to create a team of builders and fighters. Monsters will have a unique way of building their empire and surviving during the day, and becoming powerful at night. Piglins will also have a fascinating way of expanding the Empire by corrupting the Overworld area with Nether blocks like soul soil, netherrack, and nylium.

For example, if you choose to join the Villager faction, you need to start by spawning a few villagers who will help you with everything. While you yourself build structures, in this mod, villagers will be the ones who build them for you. After spawning villagers, you need to place a town hall schematic in a suitable location.

Town Hall will be the main building from which you and your characters will operate. This building will create more villagers who can help with anything you like. This way, you will gradually build your empire by creating more buildings like barracks, farms, towers, and other military spaces.

If the mod is installed in a multiplayer server, you can play this game mode with friends, where each of them creates their own empires and invades each other for fun.

How to download and install the Reign of Nether RTS mod in Minecraft?

The Reign of Nether RTS mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/solegendary)

Here is a guide for downloading and installing the Reign of Nether RTS mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Reign of Nether RTS mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world or a server to enjoy Minecraft as an RTS game. You can expand your empire to fight with NPCs or other players on a server.

