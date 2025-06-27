Minecraft Java is getting a quick post–Chase the Skies update

Mojang recently released the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop (version 1.21.6) on June 17, 2025. This update brought loads of game-changing features like happy ghasts, craftable saddles, lead changes, Vibrant Visuals in Bedrock Edition, player locator bar, and much more. While the developers usually try to fix most issues before releasing a stable version of the update, they still continue to iron out some bugs after the update's release.

Hence, Mojang is currently working on a small hotfix update (Java Edition 1.21.7) right after releasing the new game drop. This update mostly fixes several bugs, but also adds two new features. As of now, there is no confirmed release date for this hotfix. Since Mojang has already released two release candidates for the update, there is a chance that the stable version will drop soon. Here is more about Minecraft 1.21.7 Chase the Skies hotfix update.

What does Minecraft Java 1.21.7 Chase the Skies hotfix update offers?

New music disc

Lava Chicken is a new music disc coming in the update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the Minecraft Java 1.21.7 hotfix update, Mojang adds a brand new music disc called Lava Chicken. This has an upbeat pop song composed by an artist named Hyper Potions. Lava Chicken is a nod to A Minecraft Movie, in which Steve shows how he created a fictional farm to entirely cook a chicken by pouring lava on it.

To get this new music disc, players need to kill a baby zombie riding a chicken as a chicken jockey. The fact that this disc is only obtainable from a chicken jockey is yet another hilarious reference to the film about the game.

New painting

Dennis is a brand new painting arriving in Java Edition with the update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When Mojang released the Chase the Skies game drop, they added a 3x3 block large painting of a tamed classic wolf called Dennis. At first, they only added this painting to the Bedrock Edition with the update.

Now, with Minecraft 1.21.7, they decided to add this painting to Java Edition as well.

Data pack and resource pack updates

The vanilla data and resource packs of Java Edition are being updated (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With almost every update, small or large, Mojang updates the vanilla data and resource packs of the game. With the 1.21.7 update, they have yet again updated the data pack to version 81 and resource pack to version 64.

Summary of bug fixes

Several bugs will be removed with the update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In total, Mojang has fixed 15 bugs in Minecraft Java 1.21.7. They have mainly focused on certain textures being incorrectly rendered on devices with Qualcomm graphics and AMD graphics. Other smaller bugs are related to happy ghasts, some effects not working underwater, glowing sign texts not visible, server crashes because of turtles, etc.

