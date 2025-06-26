4 small details you might have missed in the Minecraft Chase the Skies update

It has been a week since Mojang released the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop. This update brought loads of game-changing features like happy ghasts, craftable saddles, lead mechanic changes, Vibrant Visuals for Bedrock Edition, etc. Apart from these major features, the game drop also brought some smaller features that might have gone under some players' radars.

Here is a list of some smaller features you might have missed in the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There might be many of you who already know these smaller features.

List of 4 little details you could have missed in the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop

1) New environmental fog in Java Edition

Java Edition gets new environmental fog (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

By separating the render-based and ambient fog, Mojang brought a brand new kind of fog system to the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop. The environmental fog was drastically changed to affect the game's appearance.

Essentially, the ambient fog determines how foggy your surroundings are. The fog will change depending on whether they are in a different biome, dimension, underwater, under lava, or in a different weather condition.

Because of Minecraft's new fog system, the game now has a white haze that spreads farther away from you. This fog is even denser in rain or thunderstorm weather conditions, as can be seen in the image above.

2) Leather replaces the saddle as loot in a few structures

Leather replaces saddles in a few structures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Saddles will eventually give way to leather in the chest loot in some structures. Saddles have always been rare, uncraftable loot discovered in structures. However, Mojang made saddles craftable in the Chase the Skies game drop. The item can now be crafted using one iron ingot and three leather.

Hence, Mojang has made the decision to swap out saddles for leather in several structure loots, such as Monster Rooms, Ancient Cities, Desert Pyramids, Jungle Temples, and Strongholds. This is purely because saddles are no longer required to be generated as treasure loot.

3) Carrots can be used to tame, grow, and heal horses

Horses, donkeys, and mules can now eat carrots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the Chase the Skies game drop, you can now feed carrots to tame, heal, and grow horses, donkeys, and mules. This is another small change made by Mojang that many players might overlook.

In the past, you had to feed these rideable animals wheat, sugar, and other golden foods in order to tame, heal, or grow them. They can now also be fed carrots.

4) Splash potion mechanics change

Splash potion's strength and duration are based on the distance between its and the entity's hitbox. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the Minecraft Chase the Skies update, Mojang made a minor modification to the way splash potions functioned. The strength and duration of the potion were altered according to the distance between the hitboxes of the potion and the entity.

If the entity is hit directly by the splash potion, it will be fully affected by its effects. Furthermore, the effect will be the same for all entities if they are grouped close to one another.

However, if they are a little bit away from where the splash potion triggers, the game will measure the distance between their hitboxes and give them less effect or a shorter effect duration.

