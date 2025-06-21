The good and bad of the new fog in Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft recently received the Chase the Skies game drop. This update brought loads of new features like happy ghasts, craftable saddles, dried ghast blocks, lead changes, and much more. In Java Edition exclusively, Mojang decided to create a brand new fog system based on the environment and weather.

This new atmospheric fog might have some great qualities, but it can also have a few downsides that make the Minecraft Java Edition less appealing. Here are some major positives and negatives that I thought about the new Java Edition fog.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

New fog in Minecraft Java Edition: positives and negatives explored

Positives of the new Java Edition fog

The fog looks like how it used to be in older versions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the major positives of the new fog in Java Edition is that it looks quite similar to how old fog used to look in early versions. The left side of the picture is from the 1.0 version of Java Edition, from back in 2011, while the right side is from the 1.21.6 Java Edition version.

The overall flattish and desaturated haze that has returned in the latest Chase the Skies game drop can evoke a warm nostalgia feeling in veteran players who are used to such a type of fog.

Furthermore, this type of heavy fog and haze feels more realistic since players should not be able to see so far ahead in the world and accurately point out the terrains and biomes.

Negatives of the new Java Edition fog

The fog can be too thick during rains, and there is no way to turn the new fog off (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While the new fog is great to look at when the weather is clear, it becomes a bit too overpowering when it starts raining. The picture on the left clearly shows how thick the fog becomes once it starts raining. Since Minecraft players have been accustomed to less fog, the new fog feature can be off-putting to many.

Another major downside of this new feature is that it cannot be toggled on or off from the video settings. Since Mojang has been adding all kinds of new settings in both video and accessibility settings, they could have also brought a fog toggle or a slider setting to reduce or remove the fog entirely.

It is safe to say that the new fog does have some downsides, like those that some players will not like.

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

