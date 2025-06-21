Minecraft Bedrock has all kinds of add-ons that you can download and try out. Since the sandbox game is so popular, various kinds of other trending and popular games and entertainment content have been made for it as add-ons and mods. Recently, a fun yet dark music fictional universe of Sprunki has become trending. Because of this, Minecraft's community has already created various mods and add-ons for it.

Here is a guide on the popular Sprunki add-on for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, explaining what it offers and how to download it.

Features and download guide for the Sprunki add-on for Minecraft Bedrock

What does the Sprunki add-on offer?

First, you need to understand what the original Sprunki universe is. It is a fan-made beatboxing mod made for the original game, Incredibox. This Incredibox mod was first posted on a website called Scratch. It consists of various colorful characters with no conical bodies and spherical heads. Each has a distinct personality based on their looks and plays a different type of instrument in a loop.

When different Sprunki characters are assigned in the Incredibox game, they loop at the same time, and surprisingly create a mixed sample track that can be used in various ways. There is also a dark side to all the Sprunki characters when a player adds the last character in the original game mod, called Black. This character completely shifts the nature of these creatures, making them look horrifying. Additionally, the beats of each character also change.

Coming back to the Sprunki for Minecraft Bedrock, the add-on in discussion adds all these characters from the original Sprunki, both the normal and horror variants. Players can enter a new creative mode world and see all the spawn eggs for these mobs. The phase 1 versions of Sprunkis will be regular ones, while the phase 2 Sprunkis will be horrific to look at. However, none of them will be hostile towards you.

How to download and install the Sprunki add-on for Minecraft Bedrock?

Sprunki Add-on can be downloaded from MCPEDL (Image via MCPEDL)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Sprunki add-on for Minecraft Bedrock:

Head to the MCPEDL website and search for the Sprunki add-on. Scroll down to the download section and download the .mcpack file. Open the .mcpack file and select "Minecraft" if a dialog box comes up for choosing an application. Let the add-on import to Bedrock Edition. Head to create a new world. Select the resource and behavior pack tabs and activate the Sprunki add-on in both sections. Enter the world and enjoy making music with Sprunkis in Minecraft Bedrock.

