How to get Dennis painting in Minecraft

With the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop, Mojang added a brand new large painting to Bedrock Edition called Dennis. This large painting was of close-up portrait of an adorable classic wolf as a met. The wolf had a red collar and had its tongue out. Though the actual wolf does not have a tongue animation, it looks extremely cute in the painting. Later on, Mojang also added this painting to Java Edition with 1.21.7, which was a hotfix update for the Chase the Skies game drop.

Ad

Here is a short guide on how you can get your hands on this adorable wolf painting in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition.

Steps to get Dennis painting in Minecraft

1) Isolate a 3x3 block wall

Isolate a 3x3 block wall to only place a 3x3 painting (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, you must understand that when you craft a painting and apply it to the wall, the game will read the amount of empty block space and accordingly set the size of the painting. Minecraft has paintings of various shapes and sizes, from 1x1 block paintings to a 4x4 canvas. Hence, the size of the painting depends on the space the game finds on a wall when you place the painting item.

Ad

Trending

Since we know that the new Dennis painting is 3x3 blocks in size, you first need to isolate a wall that only has 3x3 blocks. If you want to place the painting inside your base, which has more than 3x3 blocks, you need to remove the blocks around the 3x3 area to isolate it from the rest of the wall. You can add the blocks back once you apply the painting.

Ad

2) Keep placing the painting in the middle till you get Dennis

Keep applying and removing the painting item till you get the Dennis painting (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you have isolated a 3x3 wall, you can craft the painting item with eight sticks and one wool block of any color. The color of the wool block will not affect which painting you get.

Ad

Finally, you can place your crosshair right in the middle of the 3x3 block wall and start placing and removing the painting from it till you get the new Dennis painting. Since there are nine different paintings that are 3x3 in size, it can take a while for you to get the Dennis painting. You need to be quick in removing and placing paintings, but also be careful to stop the process the moment you see Dennis appear on your wall.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!