How to get Lava Chicken music disc in Minecraft

Mojang recently released a Minecraft Java 1.21.7 release candidate 1 version. This is a beta version for 1.21.7, which will be a major hotfix for every issue the game is facing after the Chase The Skies game drop. In this release candidate, they added yet another new music disc called Lava Chicken. This means that the Chase the Skies game drop now has two new music discs.

The Lava Chicken music disc has the most distinct track out of every other disc in the game. It has a fast-paced pop music with an 8-bit tune and hilarious villager vocals. Here is a short guide on how you can obtain the new music disc in Minecraft 1.21.7.

Steps to get the Lava Chicken music disc in Minecraft

1) Find a chicken jockey

You need to find a chicken jockey to get the music disc (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to find a chicken jockey in order to get the Lava Chicken music disc. Without a chicken jockey, there is no other way to get the new disc as of now. It is safe to say that a chicken jockey is one of the hardest entities to find because it hardly spawns naturally.

In Java Edition, there is a 0.4875% chance of a baby zombie spawning on top of an existing chicken, while there is a 0.2375% chance of both spawning as a combo from the beginning. In Bedrock Edition, there is a chance of making a chicken jockey if a baby zombie is carefully lured towards a chicken.

Of course, there is a simple method of spawning a chicken jockey by using commands in a world:

/summon chicken ~ ~ ~ {Passengers:[{id:zombie,IsBaby:1}]}

This command will instantly spawn the iconic chicken jockey in both Bedrock and Java Edition.

2) Kill the baby zombie

Kill the baby zombie to get the new music disc (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After finding or getting a chicken jockey, you simply need to kill the baby zombie sitting on top of the chicken. The moment the baby zombie dies, it will drop rotten flesh, some XP, and the new Lava Chicken music disc. The disc will have a white and red color theme and can be played in a jukebox.

