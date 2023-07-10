How to make a pumpkin farm in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft is a game full of different crops for players to grow and utilize. This includes pumpkins, which can be used as a helmet, to create golems, and even make pumpkin pie and jack-o-lanterns. Thanks to the various applications that pumpkins have, it's only reasonable for players to want to farm these crops so they have a healthy stockpile ready whenever they need it.

Fortunately, much like melons, pumpkins are quite simple to grow in Minecraft. Farms come in various designs, but creating a simple and efficient farm should only take a few moments.

This article will provide the required information for those who are curious about creating a standard pumpkin farm in Minecraft.

How to create a simple pumpkin farm in Minecraft 1.20+

A basic pumpkin farm in Minecraft using the Rapid Harvest design style (Image via Mojang)

As previously mentioned, there are many ways to create an efficient and low-cost pumpkin farm in Minecraft, depending on the design used. However, one of the easiest types of pumpkin farms may be the Rapid Harvest design, which allows maximum spacial efficiency even if the pumpkins don't quite grow as quickly as some of the other options.

This design allows you to quickly move through the farm and harvest your pumpkins without having to worry about any obstructions like water trenches. The pumpkins may not grow as fast as they would in a more traditional manual farm, but the time lost in the growth process isn't particularly significant.

For a Rapid Harvest pumpkin farm in Minecraft, you won't need much more than a gardening hoe, approximately 40 pumpkin seeds, and a water bucket. Having fence posts and gates is a plus to keep wild grass from growing in the area as well. Furthermore, light blocks like torches or lanterns can help the pumpkins grow at night.

Creating a Rapid Harvest farm

Fence off an area of grassland in your world. The grass blocks within the enclosure should be 9x9 in dimension. At the center of the enclosure, create a one-block hole and fill it with a water bucket. Beginning with the left side of the enclosure, start creating farmland every two blocks. This should result in an alternating pattern of five farm plots followed by four farm plots in each row. The lone exception is the row where the water is placed, which will also have four farmland plots. Once the farmland has been placed, simply plant your pumpkin seeds in the plots. They should grow fairly well over time. For extra growth capabilities, try placing light blocks like lanterns or torches on the fencing to help the pumpkins grow even when the light level lowers at night.

Particularly efficient players may decide to use a system of pistons or other block-breaking apparatuses to automatically break and harvest the pumpkins. However, the design outlined above should suffice for beginners who don't have a robust knowledge of redstone machinery.

