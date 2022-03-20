How to make a region with the WorldGuard Minecraft plugin

WorldGuard is one of the most essential plugins for Minecraft servers. It boasts millions of unique downloads and many servers out there rely on it to protect themselves from griefing and also to create regions of land with different properties.

For those new to operating a Minecraft server, WorldGuard is often one of the first things to learn before the server can be released to the public. One of the most basic things to do with WorldGuard is to create a protected region.

How to make a region on a Minecraft server with WorldGuard?

First, in order for WorldGuard to function correctly, server admins must first ensure that WorldEdit is installed on a server running either Spigot or Paper. WorldEdit is a prerequisite to WorldGuard and is a core dependency.

After both WorldEdit and WorldGuard are installed, players can move on with setting up their first WorldGuard region by following the steps below:

Setting up a protected WorldGuard region on a Minecraft server:

Step 1) In order to create a region, players will first need to obtain a WorldEdit wand. This can be done by simply typing the command //wand

If successful, players will be given a wooden axe. This is the tool which is used to make WorldGuard selections.

Step 2) With the wand in hand, players can now make a region of their choosing. This can be done by selecting the opposite corners to make a box shape.

Corner #1 is selected by left-clicking a block, corner #2 is selected by right-clicking a block. The new box created will be the region space. For those unsure, a helpful video can be found below on the region creation process.

Step 3) Once the corners have been selected, players can now type the command: /region create <name of region>

If all has been successful, a message in chat should show up notifying that the region was successfully created in Minecraft.

Step 4) The final, and perhaps most vital step, is to define the region's flags. These flags will determine how the region behaves when someone is inside it. To disable PvP players can type /region flag <name of region> pvp deny In order to disable building, players can type /region flag <name of region> build deny

There are many WorldGuard flags, which can do all kinds of different things. If it can be thought of, there's most likely a WorldGuard flag for it. All WorldGuard flags and their details can be found here.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan