How to make a rollercoaster in Minecraft in 2022

Rollercoasters are one of the most fun things to build in Minecraft. They are a fun ride, but they can also be beneficial. They're great for getting around and traveling quickly, though they have to be built first.

They are also "necessary" for an achievement. The On a Rail achievement requires players to ride for 500 meters in a single direction. That doesn't make for an exhilarating rollercoaster, but it can be part of one. Here's how to create one.

Making a Minecraft rollercoaster: A complete guide

Players will need the following items to make a rollercoaster:

Rails

Powered rails

Redstone torches (or redstone blocks to power the rails)

Minecart

Buttons

Blocks

The first three items on that list need to be in bulk. Depending on how big or long players want the rollercoaster to be, that number will grow.

Homemade rollercoaster (Image via Coaster101)

To craft regular rails, players need six iron ingots and one stick. Six gold ingots, one stick, and one redstone dust will make six powered rails. Redstone torches (four) are made with one redstone dust and one stick.

These items are costly to craft, so it might be worthwhile to build them in Creative. Either way, once players have acquired the materials, they can begin.

The first step is to place one block and one powered rail in front of it. On top of the block, a button can be placed. This button will activate the rail, so a redstone torch isn't necessary here.

Alternatively, if players want to make the coaster go in an endless loop, the button can be placed on the ground beside the rail and have nothing behind it.

After the powered rail, players can place several regular rails. These rails can go for a while, though if Minecraft gamers want to make the rollercoaster go up, they'll need more powered rails.

Whenever gamers decide to change the elevation of their rollercoaster, they'll need to do it one block at a time by placing a block and then a rail on it. Two blocks and a rail can be placed after that and so forth.

Powered rails are unnecessary when going downhill as gravity and momentum will take the minecart down the slope. To change directions, players will need to place one rail and then another going to the left or right and then another rail going forward.

Only regular Minecraft rails can change direction. Powered rails will always go forward. Players should ensure that all powered rails are appropriately powered for a smooth and uninterrupted ride.

