Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "On A Rail" achievement by traveling a distance of at least 500 meters by minecart in a single direction.

The worlds of Minecraft are incredibly vast and expansive, and each world can span for distances of millions of blocks. This means that traveling far distances across each world can be a very time consuming and laborous undertaking.

In order to save time and improve transportation, Minecraft players can build themselves railways. This method will allow players to travel great distances at an expedited speed compared to walking.

On top of the speed, traveling by railway is also far more convenient, as players will be able to just sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

Setting up a railway will require a bunch of materials and some initial time investment, but offers a great transportation system and nifty achievement when completed.

This article breaks down how to construct a minecart and rails, which can be utilized in order to earn the "On A Rail" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: On A Rail

The total distance that players need to travel to earn this achievement is 500 meters, which equates to about the length of 500 blocks.

This means that the railway that players need to build will require placing 500 rails in a single direction. To be safe, players should also place a few extra at the end, to ensure that they receive the achievement properly.

In order to complete this achievement, Minecraft players are going to need to acquire a lot of iron ingots and sticks for crafting or pillage an absurd amount of mineshafts.

For just all of the rails needed to complete this achievement, players are going to need to expend about 192 iron ingots and 32 sticks to craft all that they need.

The crafting recipe for rails in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Then, Minecraft players are going to need a minecart, which is another five iron ingots to craft, and a total of 500 blocks of any kind to lay the track on top of.

This achievement is not for the faint at heart or more casually inclined, as acquiring the sheer amount of materials needed is going to require a substantial amount of time.

Minecraft players can get all of the iron ingots that they need by killing iron golems, mining iron ore and then converting them to ingots by smelting, or by finding them inside of chests found in some naturally generated structures.

Players who already have an established iron farm will be at a significant advantage compared to players who do not have access to one.

Rails can also be found already generated into the world in mineshafts, both already laid on the ground and inside of chests.

These structures can be a great way to get some extra, but players may still need to craft a considerable number of rails for themselves.

Once Minecraft players have obtained all of the rails, blocks, and the minecart that they need, completing the rest of the achievement is just busy work.

Players will just need to actually construct the railway system itself, which is not very difficult, but it will take a good chunk of time.

During the early stages of building, Minecraft players should double check their coordinates to make sure what they are building is correct.

The achievement requires players to travel the 500 meter distance in a single direction, so players should make sure that their rail is traveling in a straight line along the x or y axis

Building on a flat surface is also recommended, as it will make the distance of the railway easier to track and also make easier on the minecart to maintain speed.

Minecraft players can construct the foundation for their railway out of any kind of blocks, but something easy to obtain like cobblestone is strongly recommended.

It would be absolutely tragic if a player were to fully construct their railway and then be inelgible for the achievement because they made a mistake.

This is why players should really make sure what they are building is correct, before they proceed with the entire project.

Minecraft players can add in powered rails along the route in order to make the track faster and more effective, but they are not neccessary in order to achieve the achievement.

After Minecraft players have fully constructed their track of rails that is at least 500 blocks long, they will just need to hop into a minecart and travel the entire distance for themselves.

This is a great opportunity for players to just sit back and enjoy the ride, which is well deserved since crafting this railway is not a simple project.

If players constructed their railway properly, they will earn the "On A Rail" achievement on Bedrock Edition at the conclusion of their minecart ride.

